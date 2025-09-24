Connecticut Sun Makes Season Tickets Pitch Amid Ownership Concerns
The Connecticut Sun is dealing with potential ownership offers, including one from the state of Connecticut. Amid the tumult, the Sun are moving ahead with business.
Recently, the franchise contacted season ticket holders to announced that that 2026 season ticket offerings were officially on sale. The franchise was offering season tickets starting as low as $330 until the end of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs, which end no later than Oct. 17. After that deadline, the Sun announced they’ll provide information on partial ticket plans, group tickets, luxury suites, and single game ticket information.
If the franchise is sold, either to a new majority owner or a portion to a minority owner, it’s likely the Sun would remain in Uncasville for the 2026 season. Beyond that? Well, there are options.
Sun Sale Options
The latest offer on the table is an unprecedented investment of public money in a professional sports franchise, as reported by multiple outlets last week. The state of Connecticut, which offered to help with minority ownership investment last month, revealed a plan that would invest money from Connecticut’s pension fund to invest in the team.
The plan is controversial. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) is bullish on the idea. Some Republican leadership in the state is not. Council 4 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees issued a statement against the possibility of investing pension funds. Those funds support the retirement of state employees.
The Mohegan Tribe is the current owner of the team. In the past several months, the franchise has received three reported offers, all of which would have led to the Sun relocating.
One was from Steve Pagliuca, a Boston Celtics minority owner, who offered $325 million to buy the team, an offer that would have been the largest in league history. He presumably wanted to move the team to Boston. The WNBA never brought the potential sale to its ownership groups because it is reportedly protecting Boston as an expansion city.
A second offer made by former Milwaukee Bucks Marc Lasry. He was also willing to offer $325 million. He wanted to move the team to Hartford full-time. The WNBA told the Tribe that it could not sell to relocate, even to Hartford.
The WNBA also an offer for $250 million. That would have allowed the WNBA to assume ownership of the team, with the intention of conveying it to Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, who would move the team to Houston and resurrect the Comets.