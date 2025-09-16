How WNBA Expansion Draft Stole Budding Star from Connecticut Sun

Veronica Burton of the @valkyries is your 2025 WNBA KIA Most Improved Player!



Burton embraced a new opportunity in Golden State, and went from 3.1 PPG, 1.4 RPG, 1.9 APG and 0.5 SPG a szn ago to averaging career-highs of 11.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 6.0 APG and 1.1 SPG 👏

