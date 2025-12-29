Connecticut Sun To Play Two 2026 Games at PeoplesBank Arena in Capital City
The Connecticut Sun are facing an uncertain future during their offseason as talks to relocate the team from Hartford, Connecticut, continue. While these discussions have been ongoing for a while, plans to move the team to Texas have begun to solidify, changing the future of the program for good.
While things still look shaky, the organization has announced it will play at least two home games in its current home state in 2026. Amidst talks with the current owners the Mohegan Tribe, it appears the team will take the court at PeoplesBank Arena in the capital city of Hartford, to draw more fans in for one last go-around in Connecticut.
Despite protests from fans and the state alike, the organization is likely to see an exit from the state by 2027. While no deals have been solidified yet, Houston has become a top contender for the team’s next home. Despite this, fans will have a chance to watch the Sun for one last season at the Mohegan Sun Arena.
It has yet to be announced when these two games at PeoplesBank Arena will take place or against which teams, but state leaders are pushing for solid matchups in order to bring the most people into the arena. Governor Ned Lamont is looking to bring in the Dallas Wings, the team of former UConn star Paige Bueckers, or the Indiana Fever, which employs Caitlin Clark as a point guard.
As of now, the team will play their 44 other 2026 regular season games in the Mohegan Sun Arena, but the team's owners are ready to let go of the program. The move to take two of those games to a larger arena will be a cause for celebration for long-time fans of the team, a way to send them off as the league prepares to move the Sun.
A sale such as this one has seen many roadblocks along the way, but the current owners are motivated to sell the team. There have been discussions to move the program to Boston or Houston for over a year now, and it finally looks like Houston might take the winning bid.
The state offered to buy a 30% stake in the team in order to keep it in Hartford, but that has since been tabled as the Mohegan Sun Tribe is looking for a deal upwards of $300 million. The Connecticut Sun has been in the state for 22 years, so losing the program is a big blow for fans. They won’t have another WNBA team in the New England area, essentially forcing the sport out of the East Coast altogether.
Hopefully, the Sun’s last season in Hartford looks much better than their 2025 season, as the team only took home 11 wins. Even with a winning record, it looks like the team will be relocated either way, but the two games played at PeoplesBank Arena will give the fans a reason to come together one last time.