WNBA Players Have Voted To Strike When Necessary According To WNBPA
The WNBPA has come to a major decision this week (December 18th) as its members have overwhelmingly voted to authorize calling a strike "when necessary" during the ongoing negotiations between the players association and the WNBA on a new collective bargaining agreement.
As of now, a current proposal from the WNBPA states an uncapped revenue-sharing model that would raise maximum salaries above $1.3 million (up from the current $249,000) and grow to nearly $2 million over the life of the agreement. This would also raise players’ salaries above $530,000 (up from the current $120,000), growing to more than $770,000 over the life of the agreement.
This is all coming from the same source as the plan also includes raising minimum salaries from the current $67,000 to over $250,000 in year one alone. This is a huge breakthrough for players who have been fighting for a raise for years in the league.
In an interview with ESPN a source said,
"The players have spoken," the WNBPA said in a statement. "Through a decisive vote with historic participation, our membership has authorized the WNBPA's Executive Committee to call a strike when necessary. The players' decision is an unavoidable response to the state of negotiations with the WNBA and its teams.”
Rocky Negotiations Lead To Tense Relationships Among WNBA and WNBPA
Despite rocky negotiations, both sides maintain that things are looking bright for the future of the league.
"It is difficult to understand claims that the league is resistant to change, particularly given that we are proposing numerous CBA modifications including significant immediate salary increases and a new uncapped revenue-sharing model that would ensure continued salary growth tied to revenue growth," the WNBA's statement said.
The WNBPA executive committee, made up of president Nneka Ogwumike, first vice president Kelsey Plum, vice president Napheesa Collier, vice president Breanna Stewart, vice president Alysha Clark, secretary Elizabeth Williams and treasurer Brianna Turner are now in charge of whether or not to strike.
While it doesn’t look bad now, a strike would mark the first labor stop in league history. Negotiations remain underway as multiple extensions have been granted by the WNBPA. Players continue to be unhappy with how things are looking, but remain hopeful.
According to the WNBPA's news release, 93% of eligible players participated in the vote and 98% of that group voted in favor of authorizing a strike. Negotiations are set to begin again on January 9th.