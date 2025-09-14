Connecticut Sun Remain Near the Bottom of This Past Week's WNBA Power Rankings
The Connecticut Sun have wrapped up their 2025 campaign, and in their first season with new head coach Rachid Meziane in charge, they finished with an 11-33 record, near the bottom of the WNBA. While they did go on a little bit of a winning streak in August and managed to put together a few wins late, it ultimately was just for morale and keeping themselves out of last place.
Each week the WNBA releases power rankings on Monday, and with that, fans and media have the opportunity to gauge where their respective teams rank among their competition. For the large majority of 2025, the Sun ranked last or second to last since they were well behind many of their opponents for much of the year.
However, this changed recently when they started to win. They were able to rise a bit near the end of season, and following their three-game winning streak, they rose two spots up to No. 11 on the list. That showed some progression despite a negative overall season.
Prior to Connecticut's last two matchups, the power rankings came out again, and they managed to avoid the last spot once again.
Where Were the Sun Placed in Latest Iteration of the WNBA Power Rankings?
With the latest edition of power rankings coming on Monday, there is the chance to take a look back at the previous iteration as well. Put together by Brian Martin, the Sun were ranked No. 11 among the 13 WNBA teams, ahead of the Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings.
"The Sun knocked on the championship door for eight straight seasons from 2017-2024 – racking up a league-high 181 regular-season wins during that span, but never breaking through to win the franchise’s first championship. The core of that team was broken up in the offseason as the Sun began a rebuild. With a new-look roster featuring five rookies, the Sun struggled early, entering the All-Star break at 3-19. However, they have gone 8-12 since the break thanks to key contributions from veterans Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles and the development of their young talent," Martin wrote.
Overall, this seems to be a pretty fair assessment of things, as the Sun certainly struggled for the large majority of 2025 but built a little momentum near the end.
It will be intriguing to see where Martin ends up placing Connecticut in the final power rankings as they get ready to start their offseason planning.