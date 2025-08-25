Sun Move Up in WNBA Power Rankings Following Three-Game Winning Streak
The Connecticut Sun have struggled to gain any momentum during the 2025 season, and in doing so, have sat near the bottom of the WNBA record-wise for much of the year. It took a decent bit of time for their young core to really improve and show some flashes of elite talent, but now that they are starting to, things are turning around for the Sun.
With three straight wins to their name, Connecticut has found a decent amount of production from many of its key players, with the roster coming together all at once. While their chances at the playoffs are gone, building some morale ahead of the 2026 season is a great thing in any scenario, especially if they can keep themselves out of last place in the league.
Every week, the WNBA releases power rankings, providing its take on who is viewed as rising and falling around the league. This week, the Sun have proven enough to rise out of last place in their rankings, as they showed some signs of life with only a few weeks remaining in the season.
Where Do the Connecticut Sun Rank in New WNBA Power Rankings?
The WNBA power rankings had Connecticut placed at No. 13 last week, last among all teams in the league. At 6-27 and two games behind anyone else in the sport, it made sense why they were given that spot. However, in the next iteration, they are now ranked No. 11, coming in ahead of the Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings.
"The Sun enter this week riding their first win streak of the season – having strung together three straight victories over the Mystics (twice) and Sky. Leading the way during the streak has been Tina Charles (19.0 ppg, 8.3 rpg), Saniya Rivers (12.3 ppg, 1.7 spg) and Marina Mabrey (12.0 ppg, 5.0 apg). Overall, the Sun are 6-8 since All-Star compared to 3-19 prior to the break," Brian Martin wrote.
This makes sense all-around, as the Sun beat the Sky recently, and the Wings, despite playing two more games than the other two teams at this point, are a full game back with a 9-29 record.
This type of momentum shift for Connecticut is something that was not expected by many but has been welcomed by fans and media alike. With two first-round picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft and a strong young core to build from already, the future looks bright for the Sun.