Connecticut Sun’s Tina Charles Earns Prestigious Community Leadership Award
Connecticut Sunn center Tina Charles has been the heart of the team this season on the court, but also off of it. She leads by example in every way and the WNBA is recognizing her contributions in the community this season.
The league announced on Wednesday that she earned the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award. This award is given once a year to the player who exemplifies both leadership and service in their community the best and this is the second time that Charles has won the award. She also won it in 2012.
There is speculation right now that the team could be leaving Connecticut to head to Boston in the near future as the current owners are looking to sell, but the organization is such a big part of their local community that it isn't clear what the Mohegan Tribe will do. Charles is a perfect example of the positive impact that the ball club has made on the local community and in the surrounding area.
Tina Charles this Season
There are questions regarding the return of Charles next season. The 36-year-old is only on a one year deal and the veteran is nearing the end of her great career. But she has been the focal point of the Sun's young team this year. Charles is reaching a milestone for her foundation which she created in 2013. Hopey's Heart Foundation was established in order to bring awareness to sudden cardiac arrest and provide Automated External Defibrillators to those in need after her aunt Maureen "Hopey" Vaz passed. This year Charles will be placing her 500th since starting the program.
Charles has also taken her foundation to the fans. She has set up team-based initiatives which allow those who follow and support the team to pledge money to the cause. With this, people are able to link their donations to how players are performing on the court.
The veteran leader sets a standard everywhere she goes. She has become a true ambassador for heart health and working hard on the court. Even if this is her last season it has been a real pleasure to see how she leads with her team and her community. She will be remembered for her performance on the court, but what she is doing for these people will make positive impacts for life. Charles, like many WNBA players, must wait for the league and the players' union to come to a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement before determining what is next.