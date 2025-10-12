Connecticut Unions Blast Gov. Lamont for Proposed Sun Investment Deal
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is trying to entire the Connecticut Sun to remain in the state with a proposal to use the state’s pension fund as an investment in the franchise.
The state’s union leadership remains unhappy about the proposed deal, and their unhappiness is only fueled by the state union’s current standoff with the governor, per CT Insider (subscription required).
The site reported that the state is fighting battles on several fronts when it comes to labor. Six employee unions are invoking binding arbitration after breakdown in wage talks for 45,000 state employees broke down July 1. Another union representing 1,300 judicial employees broke off talks after a counteroffer from the state yielded no raise. State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition in August accused the Lamont administration of stall tactics.
And AFSCME Council 4, which is the largest state employee union has already expressed its criticism of the proposed deal. In the most recent story, the leadership invoked the name of former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to poke at Gov. Lamont’s proposal.
The Ongoing Sun Ownership Saga
"A lot of our members felt the governor didn't need to be Mark Cuban,” the statement read. "He should work on being governor and he had a responsibility to his employees to negotiate a fair contract, and that's what they want to see."
Gov. Lamont’s proposal is designed to keep the Sun in the state, as the franchise has received at least three known outside offers to own the team, all of which would relocate the franchise. Per earlier reporting, the plan is to invest part of the state pension fund as a minority ownership stake. In return, the Sun would remain in the state, play half of their home games in Hartford and build a practice facility in Hartford.
Connecticut’s pension fund, like most state supported pensions, is there to support state employees after they retire. It also invests the money in a variety of portfolios to help sustain that pension through dividends and profits. Investing that money in a sports team doesn’t have a precedent in American sports.
Gov. Lamont is barred from making the final decision on any deployment of pension funds. That falls to the state’s treasurer, Erick Russell. He has expressed openness to the idea if it benefits state employees.
Meanwhile, the Sun’s momentum toward a sale has stalled, with three reported offers never considered. Two were $325 million each and were reportedly offered by Steve Pagliuca, a Boston Celtics minority owner, and former Milwaukee Bucks Marc Lasry. Both would have moved the team out of Uncasville.
The WNBA also made a reported offer for $250 million. That would have allowed the WNBA to assume ownership of the team, but it had no intention of keeping the team in Connecticut. Per The Athletic, the league intent was to buy the team and convey it to Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, who would move the team to Houston and resurrect the Comets.