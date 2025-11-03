How the WNBA’s Next CBA Could Shape the Future of the Connecticut Sun
The deadline came and went without an agreement for the WNBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement. Now a 30-day extension is in play which will run out on November 30.
The countdown is now on with few teams having more at stake than the Connecticut Sun. The new CBA could significantly influence how the Sun move forward and whether or not they are able to retain players.
A New Era of Player Empowerment
The last CBA was ratified in 2020, which at the time welcomed higher salaries, better travel accommodations, and expanded family-planning benefits. Now, with the insertion of media-frenzied players like Caitlin Clark, players want more.
The next agreement is going to have to address many issues and the players have taken a hard-line stance. Stars like Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson have publicly addressed things like charter travel and year-round pay equity.
Clear back in July Stewart expressed that she felt the players were "ignored" in the first round of negotiations.
In a recent interview with Glamour Magazine, Collier was blunt, “We are being so grossly almost taken advantage of, and it should be illegal."
Collier went on in the interview to say, "If we give in, we’re not only doing a disservice to us, we’re doing a disservice to where we have gotten in women’s sports. We really have no choice but to stand strong again, not just for the present, but for the future of our league too."
A walkout is likely on the way if negotiations don't make a lot of progress in the coming days.
Retention vs. Reality
The Connecticut Sun operates as a non-NBA-owned franchise operating out of a small market in Uncasville. This has forced the team to rely on a strong culture and continuity rather than high-dollar spending or the appeal of a major market.
The new CBA could cut both ways for the Sun. Connecticut's ability to retain the core talent could be tested. After losing so many key players last year, the Sun will have to fight to keep their young up-and-coming stars.
League salaries will rise and endorsement opportunities should expand but likely more so in major markets. If the new CBA significantly raises salary caps and introduces more player friendly mechanisms like unrestricted free agency earlier on in their careers, the Sun will struggle to keep talent in Uncasville.
While all of this is true, if significant revenue-sharing occurs in the new CBA, and it should, this could also help level the playing field for the Sun. More league-wide income could help smaller-market teams match offers across the league.
What All This Means for the Sun's Future
Led by General Manager Morgan Tuck, the Sun lost their entire starting five from 2024 to 2025. Losing players to trades and free agency, Tuck tried to rebuild with an emphasis on grit, chemistry and balance rather than celebrity names.
The upcoming CBA will put all that to the test. Can that model thrive in a more open, player-driven market? Or will the Sun need to get more creative in order to keep pace in an expanding league?
The Sun already faces huge challenges with limited facilities and a less glamorous location but with increasing contracts and rising player expectations, the market may be too much to bear for the Sun.
While 2025 was deemed a transitional year that prioritized youth and development, fans can only hope that the Sun are ready for the next chapter and have positioned themselves for long-term gain.