Leïla Lacan Doubtful for Monday's Game, Which Sun Player Will Take Her Spot?
The Connecticut Sun have finally found themselves with some momentum in the latter stages of the 2025 season, winning three games in a row. With eight games left in the year, they have limited time to really turn anything around. And with the team already out of playoff contention, it is more for pride and draft pick value than anything else at this point in time.
With two draft selections in the 2026 WNBA Draft, neither of which is their own, it is a bit of a mixed bag regarding where they may be selecting. But for now, the focus is on finishing out the campaign strong and finding the best possible combination of talent moving forward.
Unfortunately, one of the most impressive players on the roster -- Leïla Lacan -- went down with an eye injury during the team's most recent matchup against the Chicago Sky following a collision with Angel Reese.
As a result, she is doubtful for the Sun's matchup on Monday against the New York Liberty, which leaves the team in a difficult position. Thankfully, the guard position is one that Connecticut has immense talent at, so they have a few options to fill the void in the meantime while Lacan recovers from this injury.
What Options Do the Sun Have to Start at Guard on Monday?
The most likely scenario for the time being would be that Saniya Rivers moves back into the starting lineup alongside Marina Mabrey, Aneesah Morrow, Bria Hartley and Tina Charles. Overall, it makes the most sense schematically, and Rivers has more than proven herself during the last stretch of games to get the extra minutes available.
While Rivers has not had an opportunity to start since back on Aug. 3, she has been an impressive bench facilitator both on offense and defense. Given she is already getting 25-plus minutes per game, the move to the starting lineup should be pretty straightforward.
Lindsay Allen will also likely get some additional minutes off the bench when one of the other guards is off the court just to give the others some rest.
The hope would be that this injury is only a short-term setback and that Lacan is able to get some more reps heading into the last few games of the season. Now more than ever, gaining momentum would be huge ahead of 2026 and would likely do wonders for morale as well.
Lacan being in the lineup certainly helps their chances at competing, but the team should be able to handle her absence for a game or two.