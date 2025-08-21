Sun Rookie Matches Stat Line Only Completed Once Previously in WNBA History
The Connecticut Sun are in a difficult position when it comes to their 2025 season, and more importantly, how to handle the future of their franchise. Upon first glance, their 6-27 record through August 18 seems to indicate a team that does not have any direction, but that is not the case.
A young core of talent has emerged in recent weeks for the Sun, and one of the notable names among that bunch is rookie Leïla Lacan. A 2024 draft selection, Lacan signed her rookie scale contract ahead of the 2025 season following another year playing professionally in France. After starting off decently well, she has rapidly developed into one of the core pieces for this ever-evolving Connecticut roster.
Recent performances have indicated she is rapidly finding her footing in the WNBA, and while the team as a whole is still a ways away from being perennial contenders again, there is promise in building around their current prospects.
In one of the latest matchups, Lacan tied a stat line only produced once previously in the WNBA aside from when she did it, and even more intriguing, it was completed by a current member of the Sun’s staff, and a Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer. Shortly following this matchup, however, it was completed again by another player around the WNBA, making this an even more interesting situation.
Who Did Lacan Match the Box Score of, and in What Way?
In Connecticut’s August 17 matchup with the Indiana Fever, Lacan put together an enormously impressive performance, posting seven points, four rebounds, three steals, 14 assists and no turnovers. This alone is enough to warrant praise, but it becomes even more intriguin when compared to previous stat lines from the WNBA all-time.
There has only been one other player in league history prior to this matchup to accrue 14 assists in a game while not turning over the ball, and that player was Jennifer Rizzotti, current President of the Connecticut Sun. Rizzotti would respond to a post discussing the statistic shortly after the game, saying, “I’m in good company.”
Shortly after this matchup, however, another 14-assist and no-turnover game was put together, marking the third time it has ever shown up in WNBA history. The following occurrence was put together by Veronica Burton of the Golden State Valkyries, who had 24 points to go along with it.
Regardless, completing this impressive feat not only as a rookie, but against a competitive Fever team that has maintained a rather strong 2025 campaign, is extremely promising. It is clear that the vision of this team is coming together rapidly, and hopefully, as the core gets a chance to develop further and gain experience at the WNBA level, they can improve as a squad as well.
For now, though, seeing flashes of success is enough to show that there is hope for the future in this franchise, as they look to work their way back towards relevance sooner rather than later.