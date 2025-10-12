Lindsay Allen Reaches Career Milestone in First Season with Connecticut Sun
Lindsay Allen is one of those players that always seems to find a place to land each WNBA season. This year was no exception.
Allen joined the Sun for the first time and proved to be a solid guard off the bench. She played in 31 games, with nine starts, as she averaged 14.5 minutes, 2.4 points, 1.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Connecticut, unfortunately, was dismal, winning 11 games in the second-worst season since the franchise moved from Orlando.
But, according to Sun PR on X (formerly Twitter), Allen did accomplish one significant career milestone, which speaks to her longevity and usefulness on the court.
Lindsay Allen’s Career Milestone
In the Sun’s season opener on May 18 against the Washington Mystics, Allen dished out her 600th career assist, becoming the 91st player in WNBA history to reach that milestone. She also celebrated her 200th career game on July 24 against the Los Angeles Sparks.
When guard Bria Hartley was lost for the season due to a knee injury, Allen moved into her role and got more playing time.
Wilson was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA draft. She started her career with the New York Liberty, followed by stints with the Las Vegas Aces (2018-20), the Indiana Fever (2021), the Minnesota Lynx (2022-23) and the Chicago Sky (2024).
She’s also played overseas in the Women's National Basketball League with the Melbourne Boomers. In 2022 the Boomers on the league title, with Allen being named the finals MVP and earning all-WNBL second-team selection.
Before the WNBA, she was a four-year start at Notre Dame, where she finished as the program’s all-time assist leaders and set the record for most consecutive starts. She finished her Irish career with averages of 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.
Where Allen fits into the Sun’s future is unclear. Now that the WNBA Finals are over, the players’ union and the WNBA will turn their attention to agreeing to a new collective bargaining agreement. The current one expires on Oct. 31, but the two sides are far apart on a new agreement.
The Sun is dealing with potential ownership issues. The Mohegan Tribe, which owns the team, has entertained majority and minority ownership offers from a current NBA minority team owner, a former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks and the league, which intended to pass the team to Houston. The state of Connecticut wants to keep the team in the state, to the point where it is willing to invest part of its pension fund in the franchise.