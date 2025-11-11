Migna Toure's Potential Continues to Grow for Connecticut Sun
Migna Toure has always been known for her versatility and defensive activity, but the recent performance by the Connecticut Sun guard against Nesibe offered something far more intriguing.
Now playing overseas, this game displayed a glimpse of her potential as an off-dribble shot creator. In the third quarter, Toure appeared to take over the game and showcased her creative abilities. She attacked in space, broke defenders down and generated clean looks without relying on a set play or an assist.
For a player whose WNBA role has been limited thus far, these flashes matter. And the numbers back how rare this skill has been or her while playing in the United States. According to WNBA Advanced Stats, only five of Toure’s 14 made field goals last season were unassisted. So taking a step forward is huge when evaluating what she might devlop into with the Sun.
A Glimpse of What the Sun Could Unlock
If the CBA structure remains the same, the Sun are slated to retain Toure’s reserved rights for next season. This gives the organization the chance to explore the version of Toure that has flashed overseas by giving her more freedom, responsibility and a bigger offensive workload.
Connecticut has long been one of the WNBA’s most physical and defensively disciplined teams, however, they’ve also sought more shot creators and overall offense since losing Alyssa Thomas. Toure’s overseas tape shows exactly the kind of role she can have with the Sun; strong downhill drives, confident pull-ups and decisiveness when attacking the basket.
Self-Creation is Essential
In a league with tight spacing, players who create their own shot are a cherished. Any bench player capable of giving a team six to eight minutes of composed, off the dribble offense can help shift the momentum of any game.
Toure's ability to generate buckets without being set up by a teammate would expand her ceiling. She may never become a high-volume scorer in the WNBA, but a confident, self-generating wing who defends multiple positions will always have value on any organization.
The Sun have a choice to make next season. Either they will continue to develop Toure or they will invest more into her offensive growth by giving her more opportunities. Based on what she’s displayed overseas, she’s earned the right to be given more.
Sometimes all a player needs is opportunity, and Toure’s latest performance overseas suggests she’s ready for hers.