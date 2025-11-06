Connecticut Sun Stars Shine Overseas During WNBA Offseason
The Connecticut Sun offseason arrived faster than the franchise had hoped, but many of the players have been spending their time wisely. They're continuing to shape the team and aim to reach the postseason during their next campaign.
Connecticut has quite a few of their players competing internationally at this time, including Leila Lacan, Haley Peters and Migna Touré. Playing abroad opens doors for players to build more skills and forge new connections, both of which is beneficial to bring back to Connecticut.
Sun Players Abroad
Lacan, one of the core rookies for the Sun, is currently playing for Basket Landes (France) with several games approaching quickly. Her latest matchup took place on Nov. 1 against Lattes Montpellier. Lacan played for 25 minutes — one of her longest court appearances since Oct. 8 — when she scored five points, one rebound, three assists and had three steals. Her next matchup is scheduled for Nov. 4 against CBK Mersin (EuroLeague).
Haley Peters, one of Connecticut's forwards, is also spending some time playing abroad. She is on the Southside (Australia) roster. During her most recent contest, when she faced Townsville, she posted incredible numbers: 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block. Her team clinched the victory, and they are now preparing for their next game on Nov. 9 against Perth Lynx.
Migna Touré is another Sun face that should not be overlooked. She is playing with the Besiktas (Turkey) and has been a valuable member to her team. As one of the starting five, she continued to consistently deliver promising results. However, her numbers seem to have dipped in recent weeks.
Her last game took place on Nov. 2 when her team faced CBK Mersin, and while she still managed to score, she only recorded nine points and one rebound. Compared to her previous matchups, this was a stark difference. For reference, her most productive game came on Oct. 16 when she scored a shocking 18 points and registered four rebounds, nine assists and three steals.
Soon, her team will be going up against Athinaikos (EuroCup) on Nov. 5. This could be Touré's opportunity to seek redemption and return to her previous form.
Sun fans can rest assured knowing that Connecticut's stars are keeping up with training and are focusing on improving for their upcoming season. Of course, the work doesn't end when the regular season comes to an end. The offseason is filled with ample opportunity to grow and develop individually and as a team. 2025 may have ended poorly, but that doesn't mean that 2026 can't see a turn of events, particularly with the work being put in this fall.