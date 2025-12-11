Olivia Nelson-Ododa Breaks Down Her Iconic Looks of the Season
The Connecticut Sun had plenty of highlights this year, clutch wins, defensive grit, fourth-quarter composure. Despite all the positive basketball moments from this past season, tucked between was something just as unforgettable: Olivia Nelson-Ododa's iconic tunnel fits.
Naturally, the fans were prepared when the question arose online. If the forward was going to go back through her fashion game, it was highly anticipated by many supporters.
“ Of course we had to have @OliviaKNelson rank her ICONIC fits from the season,” the Connecticut Sun tweeted.
Olivia Ranks Her Fits
Ododa briefly smiles when she sat down and when approached with the question about her iconic fits.
“I love basketball more than anything,” she emphasized. “But fashion is a close second. It’s another way to express who I am.”
And similarly to on the court, she was reliable and didn’t disappoint.
Ranking of the Iconic Fits
Preseason Statement
Prior to any jump ball of the year, Olivia arrived in a look that was clean, sharp, and deceptively simple. A structured white ice, layered jewelry, and wide leg trousers that moved when she walked so confidently.
“I didn’t want to overthink,” she clarified. “I wanted a fit that felt strong, effortless, and confident. Something that said, ‘I’m here.’”
It was the tone-setter. Minimal, but far from basic.
Denim Drop
Just a few weeks later, she follows that fit up by giving the people a throwback. She decided to show off a full denim, tailored, and topped with attitude and confidence. It appeared she was attempting to tap into early-2000s nostalgia.
“Denim-on-denim is one of those things where you either commit or don’t even try,” Olivia laughed. “I committed.”
This was well received by fans, as the comments began to flood her feed. Several supportive emojis and messages surrounding the denim fit. She even received a few messages asking to borrow that jacket for a photo shoot.
Power Blazer
There was a late-season moment where everything clicked. Ododa stepped off the bus wearing a cream oversized blazer, slick bun, shades and a powerful walk that screamed business.
“That was game mode,” she said. “That was a fit that said, ‘Don’t talk to me until after we win.’”
The energy behind the fit made this so special for fans to connect with. The fit was iconic because of the representation of the blazer.
Connection Between Tunnels and Courts
The thing that makes Olivia so compelling is the same thing that makes her game compelling, her self-assurance and confidence. She dominates in the paint by blocking shots, she even plays with flair. These aspects of her game don’t ever appear to be forced.
“It’s confidence,” she said. “It’s movement, structure, balance. Same mindset as basketball. You wear something the same way you play — with intention.”
That said, when she was asked about her tunnel walk fits, she leaned back and grinned.
“The best fit,” she said, “is always the next one.”