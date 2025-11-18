Project B Reshaping the Connecticut Sun’s Future After Alyssa Thomas’ Decision
There will be no place where the impact will be felt more deeply than in Connecticut. The former Sun cornerstone, a five-time All-Star and one of the most respected players in the world, Alyssa Thomas, becomes the second major WNBA name to commit to the new international super-league, following Nneka Ogwumike.
In the new league, Project B, promising record salaries, equity stakes, and global reach, Thomas’ decision marks a turning point for the sport. Naturally, there are many that raise big questions about how her former franchise, the Connecticut Sun, will adjust.
“Alyssa is the kind of player and person you build around… Her leadership, competitiveness and professionalism elevate everyone around her.”
For the Sun, Thomas wasn’t just a star, she was a culture-setter, glue player and the core. Even after her 2024 departure for Phoenix, her influence remained embedded in the Sun’s DNA. Now, as she prepares to join Project B’s inaugural season overseas, the Sun find themselves navigating a changing reality: a sport evolving rapidly, and a former franchise anchor helping drive that change.
For players like Thomas, already familiar with overseas play, the opportunity makes sense. However, for the WNBA, this introduces a new competitive dynamic.
The Rise of Project B — and Why It Matters
Project B launches in November 2026, operating across Europe and Asia with 66 elite players on six teams. It promises:
- Salaries higher than both the WNBA and Unrivaled
- Equity stakes for players
- Global exposure
- A schedule (through April 2027) that does not interfere with the WNBA season
Ways This Impacts the Connecticut Sun
1. Player Retention Will Become Even More Competitive
With Project B offering unprecedented financial packages, teams like the Sun may face increased challenges retaining rising stars who see long-term value.
2. Offseason Development May Shift
Thomas has long been part of the offseason ecosystem for WNBA players. Her decision highlights a likely trend: more players turning to Project B instead of traditional overseas teams or new domestic alternatives like Unrivaled. This could alter offseason chemistry and development for Sun players.
3. The Sun Could Lose Veteran Mentorship Influence
Even after leaving Connecticut, Thomas remained a respected voice across the league. Her move to Project B may reduce her influence on younger Sun players who previously idolized her path and work ethic.
4. The WNBA–CBA Negotiations Loom Large
Thomas’ decision comes at a time when the WNBA and players union are in tense CBA negotiations over salary and revenue sharing. Project B’s financial power only amplifies pressure on the league and teams like the Sun to modernize compensation structures to retain talent.