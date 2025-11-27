Recent Mock Draft Has Sun Selecting Two Highly Productive Players in the First Round
The Connecticut Sun are in a relatively difficult position, given their record in the 2025 WNBA season. While they have many players under contract beyond this offseason, they will have some key players that they need to re-sign, most notably Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey. Additionally, they will be working without their own first-round pick this year, as it was traded to the Chicago Sky previously.
With that said, there is a positive, as they have two first-round picks in the WNBA Draft, which will come in at No. 12 and No. 15. This gives the team the opportunity to build around an already young core with some more talent, in what should be a pretty talented class all-around.
With the collegiate season only really just kicking off recently, there is a limited sample size of play from the student-athletes so far. However, things have been shaking up a bit in the draft analysis department, with some top options moving down and vice versa.
USA Today's Meghan L. Hall recently put together a mock draft with updated information, and UConn guard Azzi Fudd has taken over the No. 1 spot, as she has for many simulated drafts.
Who Did Meghan L. Hall Have the Sun Selecting in the Draft?
In the recent mock draft put together by Meghan L. Hall, she ended up having a matching pick to Michael Voepel of ESPN, as at No. 12, she had Connecticut selecting guard Iyana Martin Carrion from Perfumerias Avenida in Spain. Hall noted the physicality of Carrion and how that would make her an exceptional fit with the current roster of the Sun.
So far this season, she has played in six games, posting 11.5 PPG, 3.5 APG, 1.8 RPG and 1.2 SPG in 23.3 minutes on average. She was a key piece for the Spain National Team in 2025 as well, which helps her case to be a first-round pick. Whether or not Mabrey re-signs, Carrion would be a great addition, whether she ends up being a starter or a sparkplug off the bench.
Next up at No. 15 was a new idea for a pick, as the Sun selected forward Janiah Barker, a forward out of Tennessee. Barker has been extremely productive so far in 2025 after transferring from UCLA. In six games, she has put up 15.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.7 SPG, 1.2 APG and nearly a block a game in 22 minutes on average.
Both players would be strong additions to Connecticut's 2026 roster. Given that they don't trade up or trade away the picks for veterans, this would be an optimal outcome for how the picks are utilized.