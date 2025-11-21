Where Does Connecticut Sun Stand in Recent WNBA Mock Draft?
The Connecticut Sun were equipped with a remarkable trio of rookies this season, including guards Leïla Lacan and Saniya Rivers and forward Aneesah Morrow. While the core rookies had stunning seasons as individuals, adding even more talent to the mix wouldn't hurt.
The 2026 WNBA draft lottery is right around the corner and is scheduled for Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. EST on ESPN. However, Connecticut won't be too involved in this event due to the previous Marina Mabrey trade deal. While the trade was considered worthwhile and will probably continue to be, the Sun is likely to miss out on some star potential during the offseason.
Connecticut's Place in the Mock Draft
According to the recent mock draft put together by ESPN, UCLA's Lauren Betts is no longer at No. 1. Instead, Awa Fam (No. 1 Dallas Wings) is at the top, followed by Lauren Betts (No. 2 Minnesota Lynx), Olivia Miles (No. 3 Seattle Storm), Azzi Fudd (No. 4 Washington Mystics) and Flau'jae Johnson (No. 5 Chicago Sky). Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire still have Nos. 6 and 7, respectively. Tempo would still acquire Ta'Niya Latson from South Carolina, while Fire takes Cotie McMahon from Ole Miss.
Connecticut does not receive a pick until later down the line at Nos. 12 and 15. As detailed by ESPN, the Sun's No. 12 pick would be point guard Iyana Martin Carrion of Spain. As they highlighted, she would be a strong addition to the franchise:
"In April, she was named Young Player of the Year for her EuroLeague debut season with Perfumerias Avenida. Fam's teammate on the Spanish national team, Martin Carrion also helped that squad advance to the EuroBasket championship game this summer. She turns 20 in January.
As for their No. 15 pick, Connecticut would land small forward Nell Angloma of France, stating, "Sun coach Rachid Meziane of France is, of course, familiar with Angloma, who plays for Basket Lattes Montpellier Agglomeration (BMLA). Angloma averaged 17.0 points and 5.5 rebounds for France in the U19 Women's World Cup this summer. She turns 20 in June."
Mock drafts are entirely hypothetical, but there could always be some truth to the matter. The WNBA is currently wrapped up in chaos regarding the negotiations saga, but each team must remain as focused and intentional as possible while navigating offseason duties. This is a bustling time for the league as a whole.