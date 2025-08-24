Recent Report Indicates Connecticut Sun May No Longer Be For Sale
The Connecticut Sun have finally started to turn their fortunes around late in the 2025 season, rattling off three straight wins and pushing themselves out of the bottom position in the WNBA. This has given hope to a franchise that desperately needed some positive momentum, especially considering the recent rumors surrounding a potential sale.
The Mohegan Tribe had previously discussed a sale with former Boston Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca, and ultimately, that began to fall through due to an expansion proposal not being submitted to the WNBA prior to the discussions taking place. While that deal is not completely off the table just yet, it certainly was a blow to what initially seemed like a quality proposal.
Other suggestions as to a potential sale have been suggested, whether that be the WNBA making the purchase and relocating the franchise or another buyer possibly stepping up. However, following this strong streak of on-court production and the WNBA's intervention into the Pagliuca deal, reports now state the Mohegan Tribe could forego selling the team altogether.
A recent article put together by Michael Silverman of the Boston Globe (subscription required) detailed the potential for a move to Boston both in the short-term and in the future, whether that be via Pagliuca or a future deal revolving around Bill Chisholm.
Silverman also discussed the recent situation surrounding the sale and where the Mohegan Tribe stands in their current discussions, stating the following:
"After receiving robust resistance from the WNBA to sell a team to new owners who would want to move the team to Boston or Hartford, the Mohegan Tribe is contemplating taking the team off the market, according to a source familiar with its thinking. Another outcome would involve bringing on new investors who could help support the team’s stay in the league’s smallest market. Each no-sell scenario could throw a wrench into the WNBA’s desired expansion path for a Boston team, since the 75-mile territorial rights of each team would overlap with each other — Mohegan Sun Arena is about 90 miles from Boston."
This all adds a completely different layer of depth to a situation that has already become rather complicated in many different ways. Initially, a Boston sale seemed within reason, but with these new updates, that might not be the case, causing the Sun to stick in Connecticut for the time being.
With the territorial rights rule being a problem as mentioned, any world where the team stays in Connecticut -- whether that be under current management or new management moving them to Hartford -- is a situation that is going to evolve as the process goes on.
It is clear that Boston is all-in on trying to land a franchise in the WNBA sooner rather than later, as has been discussed in various reports, including Silverman's. The question is whether or not that comes via a sale of the Connecticut Sun and relocation or if it comes by way of a completely new franchise later on in an expansion.
For now, it seems as though a potential sale is at least on the back burner for the time being, as the Mohegan Tribe focuses on the season at hand.