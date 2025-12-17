Saniya Rivers and Sonia Citron Are Using Unrivaled to Unlock New Levels
For Connecticut Sun Saniya Rivers and Washington Mystics Sonia Citron, representing HIVE, Unrivaled isn’t just another stop on the calendar — it’s a proving ground.
During media day, the focus was on creativity, confidence, and individuality.
“This is a different type of league,” the Sh3GotGame reporter emphasized. “It emphasizes a lot of that bag work.”
Creativity Over Comfort
Unlike traditional five-on-five basketball, Unrivaled thrives on one-on-one and three-on-three formats, spaces where players must rely on instinct and skill.
“It allows you to be a lot more creative on the court,” Rivers explained. “It’s more of a confidence and energy thing. It’s a different game, a different energy.”
That freedom forces players to lean into parts of their game that might stay hidden during the regular season.
Confidence With Stakes Attached
The creativity comes with pressure and motivation.
“There’s money on the line,” Rivers said. “Everybody wants a chance to win.”
With fewer players on the floor, every possession matters. Confidence isn’t just helpful, it’s necessary.
“Everybody’s trying to get in their bag,” Rivers added. “You’ve got to find the confidence, find the energy, find a different attitude.”
For Citron, Unrivaled offers something rare: permission to experiment.
“I have more of a simple game,” she said. “So this is kind of the stage to try it out, to learn things, and just grow as a player.”
Moves that might feel risky in a WNBA setting become learning moments here.
“Things you may not be comfortable trying five-on-five, you can try here,” Citron explained. “Just building our confidence by actually doing it.”
More Than a Game
With space, pace, and constant matchups, Unrivaled magnifies everything — decisions, reads, and reactions.
“It’s you against another person,” Rivers said. “You’ve got to tap into that confidence if you want to win.”
For Rivers and Citron, Unrivaled isn’t just about the prize money. It’s about evolution.
Surrounded by legends and fueled by competition, both players are embracing the league as a laboratory for growth — opening their bags, raising their confidence, and expanding their games in real time.
In Unrivaled Season Two, creativity isn’t optional. It’s the edge.