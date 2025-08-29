Sun Brace for Toughest Test of Season Against Lynx

Leïla Lacan balled out in the @ConnecticutSun's win over the Wings 101-95 👏



22 PTS | 6 AST | 4 STL | 3 REB



She tied her career-high in PTS and helped the Sun achieve a new season-high in PTS!