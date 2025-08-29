Sun Brace for Toughest Test of Season Against Lynx
After finally crossing the double-digit barrier in the win column after their last game, the Connecticut Sun now have to face off with the No.1 team in the WNBA- the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx have by far the best record as the only team to cross 30 wins so far this season. However, they have lost three of their last five, including an upset by the Seattle Storm last night.
The Sun might have been the first team eliminated from this year's playoffs, but they have found a groove recently. The ladies have won four of their last five, with their lone loss coming at the hands of last year's champions, the New York Liberty. Connecticut came close to an upset, but fell two points shy. The Sun also has its full day's rest working in favor of them going into this game, where the Lynx will be playing back-to-back days.
Sun vs. Lynx this Season
Up until recently, there were only two players on the Sun who were averaging double-digits in scoring: Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey. After two outstanding 22-point outings by rookie Leila Lacan, she is now averaging over 10 points per game on the season. The team will need her to keep competing the way she has been recently if there is a hope to take down the No.1 squad.
Like the Sun, the Lynx have a pair of guards that will match up nicely with Mabrey and Lacan. The battle at the wing on both sides of the court could be really good watching between the two and Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams who are putting up nearly 29 combined points per game.
The game is going to come down to controlling the Lynx's star: Napheesa Collier, their forward. She leads the team in scoring with almost 24 points per game, but that isn't all. The 6-foot-1 standout also leads Minnesota in rebounds and steals. Charles and Aneesah Morrow are going to have their work cut out for them underneath the rim.
Even though Connecticut won't be seen in the postseason this year, they have a lot to keep playing for. The team is showing real promise as the year goes on and no longer finds itself as the worst in the WNBA. They have found a solid starting lineup, and the younger girls, like Lacan, are showing that they can support Charles and be real contenders in the upcoming season.