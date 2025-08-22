Sun Extend Dominance Over Mystics As They Achieve Season Milestone
It hasn't been a great season for the Connecticut Sun. With a record of just 8-27, there hasn't been a lot to celebrate this year.
The team has to feel a little bit of joy when they are taking on the Washington Mystics, though. Over the last 11 regular-season match ups, the Sun have come out victorious an incredible nine times.
The contest on Thursday night took place at the Sun's home in the Mohegan Sun Arena. For just the sixth time in 18 games, fans got to leave feeling the ecstasy of a win, because when the buzzer went off, the Sun outscored the Mystics 67-56.
Given that the Mystics have won twice as many games this year as the Sun and haven't had too many games that could be considered bad, the loss had to hurt. As much as it hurt the Mystics, though, the Sun should trot away with some incredible confidence and maybe a spark that will lead them into the final stretch of the season.
Sun Do Something for First Time All Season
The win on Thursday night marked the Sun's second in a row, which is a first for the team this year. Also for the first time this season, the team left the court as back-to-back winners.
Tina Charles, the 6-foot-4 center scored 21 points while forward Aaliyah Edwards joined in to add 10 more. Rookie sensation Leila Lacan started her eighth straight game and played incredible defense, logging five of the team's season-high 15 steals.
Charles continues to standout on the court, as she recorded her 12th game with more than 20 points. She has been the team-leading scorer 16 times this year, an incredible mark that shows how important she is to her team.
Overall, both teams struggled on the floor. Shooting wasn't the highlight of this contest, as only five of the 30 shots taken from the three-point range fell. In total, the Sun got 40% of their shots to go through the hoop while the Mystics only scored 37% of their shots.
Defense has been the key for the Sun in their back-to-back wins. They capitalized on 20 turnovers by the Mystics, which resulted in 20 points. While the stats may show the Sun as the worst team in the league, their recent play has given fans something to have hope when it comes to the future.
The Sun will take the momentum and run with it into Chicago, where they will face the Sky on Saturday.