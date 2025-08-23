Connecticut Sun Beat Chicago Sky for Third Straight Victory
After a season of hard times, the Connecticut Sun appear to be ready to end the season on a hot streak.
The Sun won its fourth game in its last five tries with a 94-84 win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The victory also represented Connecticut’s (9-27) third straight win and moved the Sky (9-27) into a tie with the Sun for the worst record in the WNBA.
Connecticut had not won consecutive games until they defeated the Washington Mystics in back-to-back games on Tuesday and Thursday of this week. Dating back to the Sun’s 71-62 win over the Sky on Aug. 13, Connecticut’s only loss was a 99-93 overtime defeat against Indiana on Aug. 17.
After snapping a 13-game road losing streak earlier this week, the Sun have won two straight games on the road and continue their road trip on Monday at the New York Liberty, followed by a trip to Dallas to face Paige Bueckers and the Wings on Wednesday.
How the Sun Won
Connecticut took control of the game in the first quarter, outscoring Chicago, 28-13. From there, the Sky outscored the Sun, 71-66. But the Sun had more than enough to maintain the 15-point lead it built in the first quarter.
Four different Sun players hit double figures in the game, led by center Tina Charles and guard Bria Hartley, each of which had 23 points. Charles finished with a double-double, including 10 rebounds. Hartley had four assists. Forward Marina Mabrey scored 20 points in 37 minutes, including eight assists and four rebounds. Guard Saniya Rivers came off the bench to score 13 points, with three rebounds and three assists.
Kia Nurse came off the bench to lead the Sky with 19 points. Center Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points while forward Angel Reese had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Ariel Atkins added 12 points.
During the game, Connecticut Sun PR posted that Leila Lacan left the game with a right eye injury.
Remaining Sun Schedule
Monday, Aug. 25: at New York, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Aug. 27: at Dallas, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Saturday, Aug. 30: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston/NBA TV
Monday, Sept. 1: vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Sept. 3: at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Saturday, Sept. 6: vs. Phoenix, 1 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Monday, Sept. 8: at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Sept. 10: vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston