Sun Outmatched by Sky as Rookie Saniya Rivers Emerges
The Connecticut Sun fell to the Chicago Sky for the second time this season on Wednesday, marking their third straight loss and 31st loss of the season. The game was a blowout, the Sun only scoring 64 points to the Sky’s 88.
The game was full of yet another string of inconsistent offensive plays and an inability to make up for it on the defensive end. Many staple players did not bring their A-game as Marina Mabrey scored zero and breakout rookie Leila Lacan had eight. The only two players to score in the double digits were Tina Charles (19) and Saniya Rivers (16).
Rivers stepped it up this game. As the rest of her teammates seemed to fall behind, she charged ahead, and had one of her highest scoring games of the season. A first round draft pick of the 2025 season, she typically averages eight points per game.
In her 26 minutes on the court, she was able to manage two rebounds and an assist. As a guard for the Sun, this is a promising look at what’s to come from her during the rest of her WNBA career. In three out of the last four games, she’s scored in the double digits with less than a half hour of playing time.
Rivers Making Waves as One of the WNBA’s Top Rookie Defenders
One thing that makes Rivers special is her ability to step in and play well when other members of her team aren’t. With key players like Mabrey not having any luck at the basket, her ability to score when they need her to has been unmatched this season.
While she can bring the heat on the offensive end of the court, Rivers is known for her defensive prowess. As an elite defender, she leads all rookies in the league in blocks and is fourth in assists. She’s the fastest guard in two decades to 50 or more steals and 25 or more blocks in a rookie season.
Although the future of the Connecticut Sun remains uncertain, it’s clear that Rivers will remain an asset to the team during her time with them. Despite a troubling season for the Sun, Rivers will be capable of great things once she’s mastered the WNBA court.
The Connecticut Sun have only three games left in their 2025 season, as they did not secure a spot in the playoffs. Hopefully, they will manage another win before the games run out. The team will face the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday, September 6th.