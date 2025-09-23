Sun Should Begin Eyeing 2026 WNBA Draft to Rebuild Offense
The WNBA season is over for the Connecticut Sun as they failed to make this year's playoff. Now, all eyes are set on the upcoming year and building a team that can compete. The draft is one of the most important aspects to creating a winning team and the order is set.
The draft takes place almost immediately after March Madness is over for the college athletes that are diving into the professional lifestyle. There are three full rounds for the draft and in the upcoming draft the Sun have four picks.
The first two will both come in round one at No.12 and No.15 overall. The next one will go almost immediately in round two at No.18. The fourth and final for the Sun will be at No.33 at the very beginning of round three.
Previous Draft Picks for the Sun
The '26 draft is an additional pick compared to last year's where they acquired forward Aneesah Morrow, guard Saniyah Rivers, and center Rayah Marshall.
Now, Marshall was playing behind the veteran center Tina Charles, so she didn't see much time on the court, but the other two played significant minutes and got valuable experience in their rookie seasons.
Morrow was plastered all over the stat sheet for the Sun especially grabbing rebounds. She was the leader in the paint in boards, and even though she didn't score much, she was vital player.
In Morrow's defense, the offense didn't score much in general. They were the worst in the WNBA last season in putting up points, and that is something that they need to address.
Rivers was the one player of the three who played outside the paint. Among the rookies, she played the most minutes (26), and even though she only averaged 8.8 points on the season, she started to find her groove towards the end of the year.
This included a 16-point outing in their final game, where she also dished out five rebounds and pulled down three rebounds of her own.
Connecticut didn't have the best season, but there is hope moving forward as their core is incredibly young. The draft gives them an opportunity to keep building for their future which is the goal that the Sun is looking towards.
With the young guns that showed signs of brilliance this season, they could easily not be in the same spot at this time next year.