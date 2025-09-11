Connecticut Sun Center Tina Charles Continues Pattern of Shattering Records
Good news for the Connecticut Sun veteran center Tina Charles continues to pour in, but it's not without her immense skill and talent on the court.
Just a few days ago, the WNBA world erupted after the 36-year-old shattered a record set by former Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi after she surpassed Taurasi's record of 3,341 career field goals made. At the time of this writing, Charles now owns 3,360 field goals .
To add to her latest achievements, Charles received the prestigious Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award on Wednesday due to her colossal efforts on and off the court. Now, Charles has landed yet another milestone to her already impressive basketball resume. This time, knocking yet another WNBA icon down the leaderboard for most points scored in a single season within the franchise.
Tina Charles Sets Another Connecticut Sun Record
While facing the Atlanta Dream in a hard-fought matchup on Wednesday night, Charles managed to set yet another record. This time, she set a new bar for the most points scored in one season in Sun history with 699 points. Previously, DeWanna Bonner held the record with 697 points. Time will tell when this record will be surpassed again, but for now, Charles has a firm grip on the title.
She has undoubtedly built an impressive name for herself within the WNBA, and particularly within her team. With so much uncertainty revolving around the future of the franchise, considering the ongoing sale saga that has yet to see any definitive resolution, Charles has continued to be a driving force on the court.
Over the years, Charles has developed into one of the most successful WNBA players today. As the No. 1 pick in the first round of the 2010 WNBA draft, the former UConn star was met with high expectations right off the bat. It goes without saying that she has, and continues to, exceed all expectations.
Although Connecticut dropped their Wednesday night matchup against the Dream with a score of 88-72, Charles' milestone should not be overlooked. The record-breaking icon posted nine points. one rebound and two assists. The Sun didn't walk away with the ideal outcome, but Charles' performance will go down in franchise history, as it has any times before.
It's now time for Connecticut to look ahead at their 2026 campaign and start figuring out how they can continue utilizing their strengths on the team. With so many gifted rookies and accomplished veterans, next year could be a stellar season for the franchise.