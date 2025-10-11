Three Rookie Feats Achieved by Saniya Rivers with Connecticut Sun in 2025
The selection of guard Saniya Rivers has already paid off for the Connecticut Sun as they prepare for an offseason of questions around their franchise and around the WNBA.
Rivers was selected No. 8 overall after a standout career at North Carolina State. She emerged as a starter midway through the season and finished with 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She also averaged nearly one block per game.
The Sun only won 11 games and as the franchise prepares to rebuild, Rivers is a key part of that rebuild. Per Sun PR on X (formerly Twitter), here are three things that Rivers accomplished in 2025 that put her among the best rookies in both Sun and WNBA history.
Saniya Rivers ‘Stocks’
Stocks, in this case is the combined number of steals and blocks a player has in a season. Rivers finished with 100, and she was the only rookie to reach the century mark. She has 62 steals and 38 blocks.
It’s a rare club. She was one of only seven players to hit the mark in the WNBA — A’ja Wilson, Gabby Williams, Azurá Stevens, Napheesa Collier, Alanna Smith and Ezi Magbegor.
Wilson was named the league’s most valuable player and Collier was a player strongly considered for the award. It’s a good club for a player like Rivers.
Block Party
Rivers is a 6-foot-1 guard, and with 38 blocks, she clearly has some verticality in her game. But, against the Indiana Fever on Aug. 17, she took to the air like no other rookie in the league in 2025.
Rivers recorded a career-high five blocks. There have been players in WNBA history with more blocks in a game. But Rivers became just the third rookie in Sun history to achieve the milestone. One was her teammate, Tina Charles, who will be in the Basketball Hall of Fame one day, and the other was Elizabeth Williams.
Running with Catchings
Rivers’ season average was one thing. But her season totals put her up with WNBA royalty. She had 371 points, 118 rebounds, 113 assists and 62 steals. She was the first rookie in the league to post at least 370 points, 115 rebounds, 110 assists and 60 steals in 23 years.
The last rookie to do it was Tamika Catchings in 2002. In fact, before Rivers, she was the only rookie to do it. Catchings, a Tennessee legend, was a 10-time WNBA All-Star, seven-time All-WNBA selection and a five-time WNBA defensive player of the year, along with winning a championship in 2012.