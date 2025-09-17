Tina Charles Enduring Impact Beyond the Court
When the Connecticut Sun picked up Tina Charles on a one-year free agent contract in 2025, many had doubts whether the 36-year-old former MVP still had what it takes to make a substantial difference on the court.
Now, as the 2025 WNBA season is wrapping up, the answer has been made very clear. Charles' impact extends well beyond the talent she exhibits on the court.
Hall of Fame Resume Still Growing
Without question, before the 2025 season ever started, Charles had already cemented herself as one of the most dominant post players in the history of the WNBA.
She ranks as one of the elite in the WNBA's all-time leaders in points and rebounds. She sits No. 2 overall in all-time points with 8,396 and holds down a commanding lead in all-time rebounds in the No. 1 position with 4,262.
Remarkably, even into the later stages of her career, where people were questioning, she remains consistent. Night after night, Charles makes her mark on the court for the Sun whether it is with her interior scoring or her overwhelming presence on defense.
For Connecticut, Charles is a very important piece of the rebuilding process. Rookies like Saniya Rivers and Leila Lacan have a prime example of not just a dominent player on the court, but also an incredible example of how to thrive and stay relevant in the WNBA for over a decade.
Leadership in the Locker Room
After a trying year for the Sun, finishing with a disappointing 11-33 record, things could have easily fallen apart in the locker room. Charles took on the role of mentor and stepped up as a leader to show the young, developing team how to endure the grind of a full WNBA season.
Sun General Manager Morgan Tuck knew exactly what the team was getting when they made the decision to sign the veteran.
“Tina not only helped define the success of this franchise during her early years, but she also set the bar for excellence, both on and off the court. Her passion, leadership, and dedication to the game have left an incredible mark on our league, and we couldn’t be more excited to have her return to the team where it all began. This is a full-circle moment that strengthens our foundation and inspires the next generation of players and fans alike. We are extremely excited for this next chapter of Connecticut Sun history with Tina back in a Sun uniform.”
Community First
One thing that will certainly hold a special place in the legacy of Charles will be her work off the court. She continues to be a role model and leader in charity work.
In honor of her late aunt, she began the Hopey's Heart Foundation. To raise awareness and hopefully prevent sudden cardiac arrest, Charles has donated hundreds of automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) to schools and community centers around the world since the foundation began in 2013.
For her efforts, the WNBA awarded Charles the 2025 Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award.
“In every aspect of her game and character, Tina stands as a representation of the ideals and spirit of the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “Throughout her remarkable career, Tina has consistently used her platform to raise awareness and drive meaningful change. Her dedication to service, advocacy, and giving back to the community reflects the values that define our league. Tina continues to build a legacy that will inspire generations to come.”
Service is just a part of Charles' life. Since her rookie year in 2012, she has been a driving force in showing young athletes that success means more than just what your stat line shows. She has used her platform for education initiatives, health advocacy, and even fundraising for other charities.
Far-Reaching and Long-Lasting Legacy
As fans and the team leadership look to the future, one thing is certain. Tina Charles' name will be tied to a chapter of resilience and rebuilding. On the court, she brings stability. Off the court, she is a leader, mentor and philanthropist.
Charles sets a standard for other younger players to look up to. She is more than just a superstar center.
For Connecticut fans, it is possible that the most important legacy the current No. 31 on the court may leave is everything she has done off the court.