Tina Charles Reveals What Kept Her Thankful Through a Tough Year
In her 14th season, and her first with the Connecticut Sun since 2013, veteran center Tina Charles proved that greatness only deepens with time. What began as a homecoming quickly evolved into a masterclass in consistency, history-making, and heart.
When Charles signed with the Sun as a free agent, many fans celebrated the reunion with cautious optimism. What they received instead was one of the most dominant and meaningful seasons in franchise history.
This season, she averaged 16 points and six rebounds.
Back and Better Than Ever
Opening night, Charles set the tone for the season. Despite not averaging a double-double, her efficiency was appalling. She shot a career-best 86% from the free-throw line. As the season progressed, she became the team's anchor.
Not only was she productive, but she was relentless. Throughout the season, she recorded 15 games with 20 or more points, ultimately scoring in double figures 35 times this season, according to ESPN. Not to mention, she set a new franchise single-season scoring record with 700 points.
Charles proved to be heaven-sent for an inexperienced Sun team, when the lights were brightest, she always delivered. She recorded the highest +39 plus-minus rating, in result was the highest league history for a player logging fewer than 19 minutes.
A Champion of the Community
For Charles, excellence has never been confined to the stat sheet. In 2025, she was honored with the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award, recognizing her tireless work in service, social justice, and youth empowerment. Her reach has extended beyond the court, however, in Connecticut her influence reaches different heights.
While her return to the Sun was a reunion, it was also a reminder of her enduring greatness. More than a decade after her first stint with the Sun, she came back not only to compete, but to lead, inspire, and redefine what longevity in the WNBA looks like.
“I want to thankful for our fans for sticking with us all year long,” Charles said, as reported by Gerry deSimas Jr. of the Collinsville Press. “It’s been a rough season. We’ve been able to turn it around and pick it up. That’s why I wanted to come back to Connecticut. The faces have changed but the love has always been the same, so very thankful.”
In 2025, she didn’t just prove to be an anchor for the Sun, she elevated everyone around her. In doing so, she reminded everyone, from young players to lifelong fans, that legends don’t fade. They return home and shine brighter than ever.