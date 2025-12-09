Unrivaled Partners With Iconic Bourbon Brand, Impacts Three Connecticut Sun Stars
The esteemed Unrivaled basketball season is approaching quickly, with less than one month left to prepare for the first tipoff. After reaching immense success during its inaugural year in 2024, Unrivaled is entering its second season with a newfound sense of purpose. This is a groundbreaking 3-on-3 women's professional basketball league co-founded by legendary WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.
It didn't take long for Unrivaled to gain traction, and it continues to gain recognition from players, fans and brands. As of Dec. 9, the league announced it would be taking a major step forward by partnering with one of bourbon's most notable names: Maker's Mark.
Maker’s Mark Enters Historic Partnership With Unrivaled
For the first time in history, Maker's Mark, a famous Kentucky bourbon, will be partnering with Unrivaled. This will be the first Official Spirits Partner the league has had. To further the excitement, this is the brand's first sports league sponsorship. Considering the notability of Maker's Mark, this is tremendous news for women's basketball.
"What Maker's Mark has done throughout its renowned history is exactly what Unrivaled aims to do, which is carving our own path to create something better, and leaning into unreasonable ideas instead of shying away from them," said Collier, per Unrivaled Basketball. "That's what makes Maker's Mark a perfect fit as our first Official Spirits Partner. We're grateful for their support in our continued pursuit of making the unreasonable a reality for women's basketball."
Not only is this uncharted territory for both parties, but Unrivaled is also introducing two expansion teams in January — Breeze Basketball Club and Hive Basketball Club. This unique opportunity impacts the three Connecticut Sun players competing in the league this winter, including Aaliyah Edwards, Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers. Edwards and Mabrey are affiliated with the Lunar Owls, while Rivers will be playing with the Hive, joining the club as it makes its Unrivaled debut.
While this is the league's second season, things are still rather fresh. There's new players, new teams and now, Maker's Mark, a brand that is new to women's basketball.
The season opener happens to be between the Hive and the Mist on Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. EST. Throughout the season, ticket holders will be able to participate in Maker's Mark brand experiences. Building such prominent relationships with brands is a key way to ensure that Unrivaled continues to gain traction and make a mark.