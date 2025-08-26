Veteran Sun Center Tina Charles Wins Eastern Conference Player of the Week
The Connecticut Sun have had a pretty tough 2025 season when it comes to their record and overall production as a team. With a 9-28 record, they have been officially eliminated from playoff contention, and with that, they have mostly focused on developing the younger talents and getting an idea of where to build for 2026.
However, in recent games, they have started to find some momentum, with three wins in a row and then a close loss to the competitive New York Liberty by a score of 81-79. This streak of competitive games has been spearheaded by multiple players, but one of the most notable has been center Tina Charles, who has turned back the clock and looked like her former MVP self.
The last week has been enormously impressive for the veteran, who has been able to not only score at an extremely high level but also facilitate the offense and generate productive looks for the other players on the court. She has had an outstanding season all-around, so this is no surprise, but with the others around her really stepping up their game as well, the team has been able to fire on all cylinders this past week.
What Did Tina Charles' Production Look Like in Week 12?
Over the course of the last week, Charles has put together some of her most impressive performances of the year. During Week 12, she appeared in three games, averaging 19 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG and 1.0 SPG on 53.7% shooting from the field.
Additionally, she maintained control of possession at a high rate, averaging less than a turnover per game, which is a huge deal in a very young offense otherwise. With many players still learning to adjust to the WNBA level of competition, Charles has been the anchor for this team, keeping them grounded and on the right track.
This stretch of basketball does not include her 21-point performance against the Indiana Fever prior to that, which would have raised her averages even more than where they were at.
While this is only the first Player of the Week accolade picked up by the Sun in 2025, it is most certainly deserving, as Charles has put together an extremely impressive stretch of basketball lately. With her return to Connecticut panning out better than anyone could have expected, hopefully, she sticks around for a little longer to help build the franchise back up to the heights they previously were able to attain.