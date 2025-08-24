Tina Charles Becomes First WNBA Player to Reach Double-Double Milestone

Tina Charles and Bria Hartley carried the @ConnecticutSun in their win over the Sky, combining for 46 points!



✔️Tina Charles recorded her 200th career double-double — becoming the first player in WNBA history to reach the milestone

✔️Bria Hartley shot a near-perfect 8-9 from the… pic.twitter.com/DLDwPS5bHV