Tina Charles Becomes First WNBA Player to Reach Double-Double Milestone
Tina Charles has built a career on excellence and achievement, but Saturday’s milestone against the Chicago Sky was a new one for her and for the WNBA.
Charles finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in the 94-84 win over the Sky. Double-doubles are not abnormal for the veteran center. It was her sixth of the season, but her first since July. But it was the 200th double-double of her career. And that’s where the milestone comes in — and it was her second career milestone this week.
Tina Charles’ Double-Double Milestone
According to the WNBA, not only was it her 200th career double-double she became the first player in league history to record 200 double-doubles for her career.
It’s not surprising that the 6-foot-4 is the most accomplished rebounder in league history. She leads all players in the category for her career with 4,223 per the WNBA. Behind her is Sylvia Fowles with 4,006 rebounds. They are the only two players in history with 4,000 or more rebounds.
But she also has 8,267 points, second only to Diana Taurasi. No player in WNBA history has combined points and rebounds quite like the former UConn star and collegiate national player of the year.
Tina Charles’ Previous Milestone
When Charles took the floor for the Sun on Thursday against the Washington Mystics, she moved into 10th place in all-time games played in WNBA history. It was her 464th career game and it put her among the true legends of the league.
Sue Bird tops the list with 580 games played, followed by Diana Taurasi (565), Dewanna Bonner (526), Delisha Milton-Jones (499), Tina Thompson (496), Candice Dupree (494), Katie Smith (482), Lindsay Whalen (480) and Swin Cash (479). Charles doesn’t have enough games remaining this season to catch Cash.
Tina Charles’ WNBA Career
Now 36 years old, the former UConn star was the Sun’s first round (No. 1 overall) pick in the 2010 WNBA draft. Her career took her to the New York Liberty (2014-19), the Washington Mystics (2021), the Phoenix Mercury (2022), the Seattle Storm (2023) and the Atlanta Dream (2024) before she returned to the Sun.
Charles will be heading to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame one day after she retires. She was the 2010 WNBA rookie of the year, the 2012 WNBA MVP, an eight-time WNBA all-star, a five-time all-WNBA first-team selection, a four-time all-WNBA second-team selection, a four-time all-WNBA defensive team selection, a four-time WNBA rebounding champion and a two-time WNBA scoring champion.
She is the second-leading scorer in WNBA history, was named to the league’s 25th anniversary team in 2021 and won national titles in the Turkish Super League and the Polish National League in international play. She’s also won three Olympic gold medals with the U.S. team in 2012, 2016 and 2020.