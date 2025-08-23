Will Connecticut Sun Face Sky's Angel Reese in Upcoming Matchup?
To say that a matchup between the Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky would make a difference in the season would certainly be a stretch. What it could do, though, is make a difference for next year and the draft.
The two teams are at the bottom of the WNBA standings with dismal records. The Sun currently boast an 8-27 record while the Sky hold down just one more win at 9-26.
Fans have had little to be excited about for either team this year, but each team has some good news coming out of their organizations. The Sun just earned back-to-back wins for the first time this year while the Sky are looking forward to possibly seeing their superstar, Angel Reese back on the floor.
What Will Be Sun Biggest Challenge Against Sky?
It certainly is not a secret that Reese plays a significant role on the Sky team and their win record. Since experiencing a back injury, Reese had not been on the floor since July 29, and the Sky performance shows her absence. The team went 1-6 without her.
In her return to the court on August 19, Reese made her presence known. She played just 26 minutes and still logged 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a block.
The Sun certainly has to take into account the fact that they may be facing a tough opponent in Reese, as she is listed as probable, but that may not be all the driving force.
In the last meeting between the Sun and Sky, tempers flared and three players found themselves making their way to the locker room following ejection before half-time.
The second quarter brought fireworks to the floor. It was a battle for a rebound that turned into a full-blown match.
Bria Hartley of the Sun and Rebecca Allen from the Sky went up for a rebound. It appears in the video that Allen grabbed Hartley's arm. Apparently that was all it took because Hartley responded by shoving Allen to the ground.
Teammate Ariel Atkins came to join in on the tussle and, while doing so, made contact with a referee.
Not surprisingly, all three players were ejected from the game. The Sun continued on without two key players to take the win 71-62.
Will that altercation provide fuel to the fire of the Sky, who will be looking for redemption, or will the Sun build on their current momentum and serve up another loss?
Both teams have their dignity to fight for, and certainly both would like to improve their less-than-optimal records at the end of the season.