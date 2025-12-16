Connecticut Sun Players Making Waves in International Basketball
The off season is faring well for Connecticut Suns players as many have taken to the court overseas to continue to play. While the players aren’t worried about the 2026 WNBA season just yet, they are getting some time on the court in order to start the season off strong, which is exactly what the Sun need to do.
Their breakout rookie star, Leila Lacan is proving herself overseas, playing for her native team, France’s Basket Landes; she is dominating the court once again. Just this past week, Lacan pulled in 17 points, four rebounds and two assists, showing she’s not just a powerhouse on an American court, but anywhere she goes.
This marks her second season with the team, and this season led them to a four-and-one record in November, where she averaged 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. She continues to set the bar high for herself and those playing against her. Later this month, she will face Valencia and Lyon, more tough matchups that will prove her skills on the court.
More Than One Connecticut Sun Player Is Dominating The Court Overseas
Migna Touré began her 2025-26 offseason competing with Czech club, Zabiny Brno, but transferred to Turkish club, Besiktas, in early October. Since then she’s become a vital player to the team despite their struggles to pull in any wins in November. Her best performance so far was seen against Charnay where she scored 20 points, had six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block.
Ahead of the rest of their December games, she is averaging 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals over six games. Hopefully Touré can continue to be consistent for her team as they have some tough matchups ahead, including Sopron on December 18th and Botas on December 24th.
Haley Peters is going strong during the off season playing for the Southside Flyers, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, competing in Australia’s Women’s National Basketball League. This isn’t her first rodeo overseas as she has also played for teams in France, Italy and Turkey but it may turn out to be her best season yet.
Despite the team finishing one and three in November, Peter’s is holding strong, averaging a steady 9.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Her consistency is key for this team, a skill that she can hopefully bring to the Connecticut Sun more often next season. They have four crucial matchups in December, including a game tonight (December 16th) against Geelong Venom.
With the 2026 WNBA season quickly approaching it’s important for these players to get this time overseas, not only to stay sharp but learn new skills that can hopefully propel the Sun into a much better year in 2026.