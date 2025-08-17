Indiana Fever Save Season With Comeback Win Over Connecticut Sun

Things felt grim for the Indiana Fever on Sunday afternoon. Not only were they trailing the Connecticut Sun by as many as 21 points, but Sophie Cunningham also went down early in the contest—adding to the bevy of injuries the team has been hindered with this season.

At that moment the squad's situation felt as bleak as it has all year, down big, undermanned, and with a hold on a playoff spot in danger of becoming even more tenuous.

But as has become part for the course for the Fever, the team found a way to battle through adversity once again, led by an electric scoring performance from guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Kelsey Mitchell put on a SHOW 🤩



scoring 34 of her 38 points in the second half and overtime, she led us to our largest comeback win in franchise history today against the Sun. pic.twitter.com/V3oNfZBbR9 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 17, 2025

Mitchell poured in a career high 38 points as Indiana was able to fight all the way back and secure a 99-93 overtime victory. The win was such that even those who weren't on the court couldn't help but react.

Caitlin Clark, who is still sidelined with an injury and wasn't with the team on this trip, posted, "Battled battled battled. So proud ❤️."

Battled battled battled. So proud ❤️ — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) August 17, 2025

While the now also injured Cunningham wrote (presumably from the locker room), "KELSEY FREAKIN MITCHELL."

KELSEY FREAKIN MITCHELL. — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) August 17, 2025

Finally, Sydney Colson, who is out for the season with a torn ACL, added, "We down to 4 players but f it, we ball. Our coaches gon find a way‍ 🙂 ↕️."

We down to 4 players but f it, we ball. Our coaches gon find a way🙂‍↕️ — Sydney Colson (@SydJColson) August 17, 2025

Those messages serving as both an appreciation for how Indiana fought back, and a testament to the team's resiliency through injury—since all of the above came from players currently out of the lineup.

Fever Coach Emotional in Praising Team's Fight

Aug 17, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White reacts with guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The proud sentiment sent by the sidelined players was also shared by Stephanie White. The Fever coach was emotional after the contest in describing her squad.

"First and foremost they are good human beings," White stated postgame.

"They're selfless. They're tough. They don't care who gets the credit. They don't care whose day it is. They've got something inside of them that you just can't teach," she added.

Fever coach Stephanie White: “(These players) have something inside of them that you just can’t teach. They bring it out in each other and it allows us to get through these incredibly tough times. It gives us a chance. I’m so incredibly proud of them for continuing to believe.” pic.twitter.com/uxxvadh60z — hank 🇰🇷 (@Brian_Haenchen) August 17, 2025

"It allows us to go through these incredibly tough times that we're going through, and always gives us a chance. I'm just so incredibly proud of them. For continuing to believe, for continuing to pull together, for continuing to step up. Every single person on this roster impacts winning for us...and I'm thankful for this group," White concluded.

That last bit could serve as a shoutout to a myriad of different players. But two examples in the comeback against the Sun include guard Odyssey Sims, who logged 42 minutes despite recently joining the team on a hardship contract, and forward Brianna Turner, who has played sparingly all season but got clutch minutes down the stretch against Connecticut.

Obviously, there’s still a lot that could happen, but today’s 99-93 overtime victory at Connecticut - overcoming so much adversity, including Sophie Cunningham’s injury - may be the win that ultimately secures making the @WNBA playoffs for @IndianaFever. It feels that big. — Michael Voepel (@MAVoepel) August 17, 2025

It remains to be seen where the Fever go from here.

Cunningham's injury is still a blow. And Indiana will obviously need Clark back to obtain its lofty goals. But in battling all the way back to beat the Sun, the team kept it's tumultous season afloat, while not falling further in the standings.

With a four-day break coming up, the Fever have a chance to regroup. And White expressed before the game that they still hope Clark can come back before the playoffs.

Stephanie White asked if she anticipates Caitlin Clark will return before the end of the regular season: “That’s the hope. The hope is that she’s back.” — Tony East (@TonyREast) August 17, 2025

After beating Connecticut there is something still to come back to, because the Fever very well may have saved the season on Sunday.

