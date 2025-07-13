A’ja Wilson Sends 4-Word Message After Historic Game Against Valkyries
Las Vegas Aces star center A'ja Wilson came back triumphantly.
The reigning MVP returned from a wrist injury in the Aces' victory over the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday and made her mark on the game. Wilson led the game in both scoring and rebounds, but it was her efficiency that stood out the most.
Wilson became to the first player in WNBA history to have 34 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks in game while shooting 70% from the field.
The wrist injury that had kept Wilson on the bench wasn't her first ailment of the season: she was briefly in concussion protocol in June. Despite her injuries, the Las Vegas superstar has been unfazed and thriving, currently second in the league in both points and rebounds per game while leading the WNBA in blocks-per-game with 2.4.
Wilson herself has seemed unbothered by her injury trouble. She posted a brief message on Instagram after her return against Golden State.
"New Wrist, Who Dis?"
Wilson's post included a snapshot of her pregame outfit inspired by former WNBA player Cynthia Cooper. The post also included several pictures of Wilson's wrist recovery process, including multiple warm-ups and shooting sessions she did while wearing a wrist brace.
Wilson is the heart and soul of the Aces. While the typically dominant Las Vegas squad has faltered somewhat in 2025, currently sitting at 10-11 and third in the Western Conference, the return of their leader in such historic fashion is sure to give them a boost going forward.