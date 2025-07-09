Caitlin Clark Reveals Honest Opinion on Golden State Valkyries
The Golden State Valkyries and Indiana Fever will battle for control of the sixth seed in the WNBA standings Wednesday in their regular season matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The two teams each sit at 9-9 with just over a week until All-Star weekend begins.
Caitlin Clark hasn’t played since June 19–when the Fever lost to the Valkyries at Chase Center amongst a raucous Bay Area crowd. Clark, healing from a groin injury, is ready to return to action at home for the second ever matchup between the two franchises.
Clark’s 2024 rookie season boosted attendance, TV ratings, and conversation about the WNBA in a phenomenon known as the “Clark Effect”. Propelled by Clark, the Indiana Fever broke the league's single season attendance record by over 90,000, and had three of the most attended games of the season, per the WNBA. Clark and the Fever also generated nearly 50% of the league’s broadcast value.
Riding the high of the league’s growing popularity, Golden State’s boisterous fanbase has also broken records at Ballhalla. In June, the Valkyries became the first ever WNBA team to pack a home arena with over 18,000 fans in each of its first three home games in an inaugural season. The team leads the WNBA in average attendance so far this year, with Indiana in second.
Clark, a 2025 All-Star Captain, had high praise for Golden State when looking back on her last game against the Valkyries at Chase Center.
“You’ve got to give them a lot of credit,” Clark told reporters pregame Wednesday. “The arena they play in certainly helps them every single night too. That place is as loud as most places I’ve ever played in, it has been like a true road environment.”
Now on the road, Golden State hopes to add another victory at Indiana Wednesday.
Clark will face Valkyries All-Star Kayla Thornton, her future All-Star game teammate in the matchup as well. The two All-Star Captains, Clark, and Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier, drafted from the pool of All-Stars and will face off at the All-Star game in Indianapolis.
“I think you just got to give her a lot of credit for what she’s been able to help Golden State accomplish so far this year,” Clark said about Thornton during ESPN’s All-Star selection show on Tuesday.
Clark continued the praise for Thornton and the Valkyries, drafting her with the last pick.
“Obviously being an expansion team, you never know how that’s going to go–and they’ve had absolutely a tremendous season, she’s had a tremendous season,” Clark said.