Caitlin Clark Takes Stance on Controversial Decision by Indiana Fever Coach
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is set to return from a five-game absence when her team hosts the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It was a groin injury that held Clark out, but she recently returned to full-contact practice and has since been officially removed from the injury report.
While Clark is returning to the starting lineup, it may be in a slightly different role. Indiana has started 26-year-old Aari McDonald the last three games in Clark’s absence. In recent practices, the team has ran lineups with both Clark and McDonald together, which at times has moved the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year off the ball.
Speaking about this on Monday, Fever head coach Stephanie White explained why she thinks this will be good for Clark and the team.
“I think it will be really good for us to get [Clark] off the ball a little more in certain situations,” she said (via Chloe Peterson of IndyStar). “Playing on the floor with Aari gives her the opportunity to do that. I think it can give her a break.”
This decision was controversial among fans, as many believe Clark is at her best when running the offense. That said, Clark herself took a clear stance on this when speaking to reporters on Tuesday. The second-year guard is fine with the decision.
“I think it will be great,” Clark said. “It’ll be nice to play with another point guard who can read the floor really well. Get me to come off a few screens rather than just playing out of ball screens mostly. We’re still gonna do a lot of that… but when we have an opportunity to run me off some screens, it gives the defense another thing they have to plan for and we’re not as predictable as we may have been earlier in the season.”
In her three games as a starter, all of which came without Clark, McDonald has averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists. The team has gone 2-1 in these games, with the lone loss coming by two points to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Clark, who has averaged 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.9 assists in nine games, believes she will benefit from playing alongside McDonald when the two share the floor on Wednesday against Golden State.