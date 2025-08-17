Chicago Sky Coach Admits Blame After Loss to Valkyries
Throughout the latter half of the 2025 season the Chicago Sky have been stuck in a downward spiral.
With less than a month left in the season the Sky have a 8-25 record, the second worst in the WNBA, and have lost 12 of their last 13 games. Most recently the Sky dropped a game against the Golden State Valkyries on August 15 by a score of 90-59.
The Sky began the matchup against the Valkyries with a competitive first half before Golden State ran away with the game in the second half. Chicago was outscored 48-19 in the second half, with season lows in both total points in a half and fourth quarter points on the way to the loss.
Chicago head coach Tyler Marsh accepted responsibility on his end for the way his team played late in the game, saying (via Karli Bell), "There was a lack of fight late, and I got to be better motivating going into that second half."
The Sky's season has been riddled with massive losing streaks that have put them near the bottom of the league. After beginning the season by winning their first two games in preseason, they then dropped their first four regular season games in a row. Seven of their eight wins came in the first half of the season and they have since won just a single game since the All-Star break, contributing to the hole the team is in.
The Sky have have struggled on the offensive side of the game. They are 12th in points-per-game with an average of 74.9 and are 10th in assists-per-game with an average of 18.8. The one field they have excelled in has been rebounds, where they are second in the league. There is no surprise there as rebounding has been the strong suit of the Sky's star forward Angel Reese, despite her missing the last seven games due to a back injury.
The Sky have certainly felt Reese's absence, but for now it is Marsh taking responsibility for the team's latest loss to Golden State. That said, a loss to this Valkyries team is nothing to be too ashamed of, as Golden State is currently riding a four-game winning streak which is the second-longest active streak in the WNBA.
Golden State is back in action on Sunday against the Atlanta Dream, while the Sky will play again on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm.