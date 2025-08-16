Chicago Sky Set Unfortunate Record in Loss to Golden State Valkyries
The Chicago Sky have been in the depths of a truly difficult skid.
The team has a 8-25 record following their 90-59 loss to the loss to the Golden State Valkyries at home on Friday, the latest loss in a dreadful span for the team. Chicago has now lost four in a row and has only won a single game since July 24, tallying up 12 losses in that span.
The loss to the Valkyries on Friday was a particularly devastating blow. After maintaining a close contest in the first half and arriving at the midpoint down just two, the Sky were blown out of the water in the second half and outscored 48-19 on the way to the Golden State win.
Their paltry second half scoring is a standout this season for the already struggling team. The Sky set a season record in the loss, but not the good kind.
The Sky's 10 points in the fourth marked the lowest fourth-quarter scoring total this season for Chicago, while 19 points is also the least amount of points the team has scored in any half of a game this season.
"The Chicago Sky's 10 points in the 4Q are also a season low as they pick up their 25th loss of the season," Sky reporter Karli Bell wrote on X. "The Sky were outscored in the second half 48-19 in their 90-59 loss to the Valkyries."
The Sky have undoubtedly struggled with the loss of All-Star forward Angel Reese to injury. Reese has dealt with a back issue since the All-Star break and has missed the last seven games for the Sky, including Friday night against the Valkyries.
Reese has shown signs of progress according to Chicago head coach Tyler Marsh, but due to Chicago's place in the standings, some fans and analysts believe that Reese may be done for the season, which would be a continually devastating blow to the Chicago roster.
That said, Marsh pushed back against this recently, saying, "For us and for Angel, if she is healthy she wants to play. And we want her to be out there to be able to play. We just don’t want to put her in harm’s way to further any existing injury. For us, it’s just making sure she is as healthy as possible… With the games remaining, if she is ready to go, she will be out there.”
Reese or no Reese, the Sky are in a rut and it is crucial they escape from it. Chicago is on pace for a 11-33 regular season finish, which would be the second-worst in franchise history.