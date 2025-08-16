Chicago Sky Coach Announces Angel Reese Update Before Valkyries Game
The Chicago Sky have been playing short staffed lately, including going into their Friday matchup against the Golden State Valkyries at home.
The Sky have been without star forward Angel Reese for seven consecutive games now and for most of the schedule since the All-Star break as Reese has been struggling with a back injury. Reese is a major component of the Sky roster, leading the team in points-per-game, rebounds-per-game and assists-per-game.
She has been an especially excellent contributor on the glass as she leads the entire WNBA in rebounds-per-game with 12.6 and total rebounds with 289.
There is no clear time table on Reese's return, but Sky fans may be receiving some good news soon. According to head coach Tyler Marsh, Reese is returning to on-court activities and "shouldn't be too much longer" (via Karli Bell). While the answers are vague, they do suggest a level of forward progress regarding the Chicago star's condition that hadn't been heard in some time.
Reese's return would be a welcome one for a struggling Sky team. Chicago is just 8-24 on the season, 12th in the WNBA, and have gone just 1-5 in the six previous games they have played without Reese. In those five losses they have been outscored by a cumulative total of 75 points, highlighting the desperate need the team has for Reese's defense.
If the reports are to be believed, things may be moving in the right direction soon. The Sky is squarely out of playoff contention by this point in 2025 so it's best for the team to look toward the future, and that future is undeniably in Reese.
How Angel Reese's Absence Impacted Sky-Valkyries on Friday
Reese’s impact was felt in Friday night’s contest between the Valkyries and Sky. Through three quarters, Golden State had opened up a 20-point lead, entering the final frame up 69-49.
The Valkyries also won the rebounding battle through three quarters, which is a lot more difficult to do when the league’s most prolific rebounder is on the court. Prior to Friday's update, Marsh emphasized the team wants Reese out there.
"For us and for Angel, if she is healthy she wants to play," he said. "And we want her to be out there to be able to play. We just don’t want to put her in harm’s way to further any existing injury. For us, it’s just making sure she is as healthy as possible… With the games remaining, if she is ready to go, she will be out there."