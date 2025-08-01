Chicago Sky Coach Reveals Angel Reese Update Before Valkyries Game
The Chicago Sky will be without a key player when they host the Golden State Valkyries at home on Friday night.
The Sky have suffered massive struggles lately and are currently staring down a six-game losing streak that has brought them to a 7-19 record overall,12th in the WNBA ahead of only the Connecticut Sun.
Their odds against the Valkyries don't seem to fare much better as they will be without their most vital contributor come game time.
Chicago forward Angel Reese was ruled out for Friday night's game with back tightness, something she reportedly felt after the Sky's 103-86 loss to the Mystics on July 29.
Angel Reese Update Emerges From Tyler Marsh
Because Reese has already missed time this season with back issues, there was some understandable concern among the fanbase. That said, Chicago head coach Tyler Marsh described the move to sit Reese as precautionary.
"Back tightened up after the Washington game," he said. "So more precautionary stuff there."
Reese has had a stellar season for the struggling Sky in 2025. She leads the team in points, rebounds and assists-per-game while leading the entire WNBA in rebounds-per-game, averaging 12.6, over three boards more than the number two spot on the list A'ja Wilson.
Reese has been one of the faces of the WNBA since her arrival in 2024. Since then, Reese has earned consistent honors including All-Star selections in each of her first two seasons.
Reese has also struggled with injuries as well. Her rookie season was ended when she suffered a hairline fracture in her wrist.
The Sky won't be the only team in their upcoming game against the Valkyries to be without a crucial forward. Earlier on Friday Golden State announced that forward Monique Billings was ruled out due to a sprained ankle and would be re-evaluated in three weeks' time.