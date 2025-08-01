Ex-Wings Player Joins Valkyries After Unfortunate Injury News
The past few weeks have been a give and take for the Golden State Valkyries.
Things have been on the rise lately with the Valkyries having won their last two games including a one-point win over the Washington Mystics on July 31. Guard Kate Martin rose to the occasion in the win with 14 points and five rebounds.
Despite their recent success, the Valkyries are still having to contend with injury trouble.
Forward Monique Billings missed the game against the Mystics with a sprained right ankle and played just nine minutes in the game prior for the same reason. On Friday the Valkyries announced that Billings will remain out and that she would be re-evaluated in three weeks.
Golden State Reinforces Its Roster
The loss of Billings puts Golden State in a difficult spot. Billings and the also-injured Kayla Thornton were the Valkyries two most consistent forwards on the roster and the absence of them both leaves a void that will be difficult to fill.
To remedy this, the Valkyries also announced on Friday that they signed free-agent guard/forward Kaila Charles to a seven-day hardship contract. Charles will be available for the Valkyries' contest against the Chicago Sky Friday night.
What Kaila Charles Brings to the Valkyries
Charles is in her sixth season in the WNBA, drafted in the second round of the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Connecticut Sun, and most recently played for the Dallas Wings before being released on June 30.
The six-foot-one swing player is a solid addition to the injury addled Valkyries. In 2025 Charles has averaged 5.3 points and four rebounds per game while shooting over 36% from the field.
It will be difficult to replicate the contributions of both Billings and Thornton but with the addition of Charles and the looming potential of the August 7 Trade Deadline, the Valkyries may be well on their way to doing so.