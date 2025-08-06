Chicago Sky, Golden State Valkyries Are Potential WNBA Trade Partners
The WNBA trade deadline is on Thursday. While in-season deals are less common, they still occur and a few have already been completed in recent weeks.
By this time in the season, most teams have identified whether they profile as buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. For the Golden State Valkyries, who are in their inaugural season, they could do some of both.
With a real chance to make history and earn a postseason spot, the Valkyries could look to add before Thursday. That said, should an opportunity to sell-high on a veteran present itself, that is also something the first-year franchise would have to entertain.
Potential Golden State Valkyries Trade Partners
In an article on Tuesday, Jack Maloney of CBS Sports detailed the projected buyers and sellers at this year's WNBA trade deadline. While he named Golden State as both, one team emerged as undeniable sellers — the Chicago Sky.
Additionally, Maloney named Sky guard Rachel Banham as a potential target for the Valkyries.
"The Sky should be sellers at the deadline," he wrote. "Rebecca Allen and Rachel Banham figure to draw the most interest from other teams due to their shooting ability, but the Sky really should listen on just about any offer that doesn't involve Reese or Cardoso."
As for the Valkyries and their approach, Maloney added, "If they want to be a buyer, they have enough young talent, draft picks and cap space to easily add some help for the playoff push. If they want to be a seller and stock up on more future assets, they have veterans that other teams would be interested in acquiring."
Other Potential WNBA Trade Targets for Golden State Valkyries
While Golden State and Chicago were named potential trade partners in a deal that would send Banham to Ballhalla, the Sky guard was not the only potential Valkyries target. Washington Mystics forwards Aaliyah Edwards and Emily Engstler were also floated as options — with Tiffany Hayes, Monique Billings, Temi Fagbenle, and Kate Martin as players who could depart.
Edwards addressed the trade rumors when speaking with reporters on Tuesday (via Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post).
"To be honest, I'm not even thinking about it," she said. "Just locked in with my team. Staying present where my feet are. And I think, especially this week because there's so much uncertainty, for me, it's just being mentally strong, mentally tough... All the outside noise, I don't really worry about it until it's something to worry about."
Why Golden State and Chicago Could Strike a Deal
While other teams could align with Golden State on a deal, Chicago may be the best fit. Despite snapping an eight game losing streak on Tuesday, the Sky remain seven losses back of a WNBA playoff spot — making them undeniable sellers if moves are made.
This skid has come primarily with two-time All-Star Angel Reese sidelined, and head coach Tyler Marsh said on Tuesday there is no timetable for her return (via USA Today). With this backdrop, Maloney added the following in his piece:
"This is quickly becoming a lost season in Chicago, but Jeff Pagliocca can salvage something from this summer by adding future assets this week."
Golden State is a team with assets. Should the Valkyries go all-in on making the playoffs, a team like Chicago could be the perfect trade partner.