WNBA Fans Call for Kate Martin to Indiana Fever Trade
Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin has appeared in 26 games this season. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star is in her second WNBA season after being drafted No. 18 overall by the Las Vegas Aces.
The sixth player chosen by Golden State in the Expansion Draft, Martin projected to factor heavily into the rotation of first-year head coach Natalie Nakase. While she started the season opener and has seen increased playing time from her rookie campaign, Martin has not been a rotation mainstay in recent weeks.
Golden State's injury situation has led to three straight games of at least 20 minutes for Martin, but her role was steadily decreasing prior to this.
Kate Martin's WNBA Future Becomes Topic of Discussion
Following a DNP-CD for Martin against the Dallas Wings last month, Marisa Ingemi of the San Francisco Chronicle highlighted the developing situation in Golden State.
"Head coach Natalie Nakase didn't play guard Kate Martin at all in Friday's win despite the short bench," she began. "Forward Stephanie Talbot got similar treatment before the Valkyries waived her… Martin is the only player left on the roster who has been healthy-scratched for multiple games, but she is also under contract, so she might be a long-term player to build around if the Valkyries choose."
This analysis from Ingemi, along with what it could mean for Martin and the Valkyries, was then covered here by Golden State Valkyries On SI. That story made it to X where WNBA fans began calling for a trade between Golden State and the Indiana Fever that would reunite Martin with her former collegiate teammate Caitlin Clark.
WNBA Fans Want Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin Reunion on Indiana Fever
Playing four seasons together at Iowa, Clark and Martin remain good friends. Several WNBA fans responded to this post in favor of a reunion between the two second-year guards.
"Recreate Iowa," said one.
"I hope this happens," a fan added. "Kate can play 1-4 and chemistry with CC already on lock. I think FO makes this move. Let’s see."
"I think it would be a smart move," another comment read. "Kate is a good defender and can shoot the 3. The pairing of Kate and CC again would be fabulous."
"One of Caitlin's goals is to work with Kate again so there's a possibility of them reuniting in one team," claimed another.
While Indiana has plenty of depth at the guard position, Clark has appeared in just 13 games this season due to three separate injuries. Adding a player like Martin for backcourt insurance could make sense, but there has also been no real indication that Golden State is considering trading its 25-year-old guard.
Martin remains under contract through 2027 when she has a club option worth over $85,000 (via Spotrac).