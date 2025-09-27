Clippers Coach Ty Lue's Sincere Message to Valkyries' Natalie Nakase
There are a myriad of factors that have gone into the Golden State Valkyries' league-shaking success in the 2025 season. An ambitious ownership group, diligent operations staff and committed players all played significant parts in the story of their rise.
At the center of all those factors has been one person: head coach Natalie Nakase. Nakase brought a roster together of new draftees and players veteran and fresh alike that were gathered from across the league and formed one identity that centered around innovation and victory.
For Nakase's efforts, she was awarded the 2025 WNBA Coach of the Year award. The Valkyries have become the new standard for Expansion team success and a hot destination for prospective free agents looking to see what the Nakase Culture is all about.
It's been a long road for her to get to this point. Prior to her first WNBA head coaching position in Golden State, she served as an assistant coach for three seasons with the Las Vegas Aces and head coach Becky Hammon. But, her coaching career goes back further than that to the Los Angeles Clippers, where she worked as an assistant coach for both the NBA team and their G-League affiliate.
That was where she crossed paths with current Clippers head coach Ty Lue, when the two were assistant coaches together. In an article published by Kenzo Fukuda of Clutch Points, Lue spoke on Nakase and exactly what it is about her that has made her so successful with Golden State.
Nakase's has Built a Culture of Hard Work
Lue knows firsthand the effort that Nakase puts into her work. He said that he became best acquainted with her nature when they would play pick-up games of two-on-two or three-on-three basketball and he saw how competitive she was against him. He saw that drive translate into her coaching as well, and he sees it now in the way she coaches the Valkyries.
“[It's] because of her hard work. And I think that the players, just for me, knowing her, and just think they can see her confidence,” Lue said.
That kind of drive endears players to their coaches and jumpstarts a culture of effort and diligence throughout the team.
“When you prepare and you're confident the way she is, I think it's easy for those players to really gravitate towards her and understand, you know, what she wants and what she was trying to accomplish," Lue said.
How the Valkyries Respond to Nakase
The effort that Nakase shows in her coaching transmits to her players' exploits on the court. It establishes a standard of conduct for the team, and it's something the Valkyries have taken to heart, as Fukuda pointed out in his article.
“She gives us her all, knowing we're going to do the same in return and that we will always have her back," guard Kaitlin Chen said in her exit interview of Nakase. "She's definitely pushed us at times, but it's only made us better, and we've grown from there.”
It's only the beginning for the Valkyries, but Nakase has already established a winning culture and mentality for her squad that will continue to foster success. As the team grows and continues to establish itself as a presence in the WNBA, Nakase's diligence will be the springboard upon which all other team accomplishments arise.