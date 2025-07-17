Dallas Wings Coach Has 1-Word Message Before Valkyries Game
The Dallas Wings are looking to correct course.
The Wings are sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 6-17 record, in a season that has shown flashes of light from the Dallas squad, but has ultimately been held back by frequent losing streaks.
The struggles the team has faced is close to a repeat of their hardships the previous season, where they finished 11 out of 12 in the league while possessing a 9-31 record.
Their struggles in 2024 did come with one upside, putting them in the position to draft guard Paige Bueckers first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Bueckers has been the one bright spot in the Wings season, setting franchise records for scoring as a rookie and being selected as a starter to the 2025 All-Star game this upcoming weekend just 18 games into her career.
Despite Bueckers' stellar play, it hasn't been enough to overcome the Wings' struggles. They're in the midst of a four-game losing streak going into All-Star Weekend and they are set to face the Seattle Storm in their next game and the Golden State Valkyries after that. The Valkyries are mired in a losing streak of their own, but will still likely pose a challenge.
After the Wings' 90-86 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night, Dallas head coach Chris Koclanes was questioned on what his team needed to do better, and his answer was brief.
Koclanes said that "urgency," was the word for his team going into the second half (via Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints).
Koclanes' message came after Dallas put together a 34-18 fourth quarter to nearly come back before falling to the Aces. The effort from the Wings could be indicative of a stronger push in the second half of the season after the reset opportunity that is the All-Star Break.