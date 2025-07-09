Paige Bueckers last starter taken in WNBA All-Star Draft, will play with Angel Reese
Paige Bueckers is officially a WNBA All-Star starter. She was named a starter with the help of the most fan votes ever for a rookie, but the WNBA All-Star Game still follows the NBA model with a draft, having two captains select the teams.
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier were the two captains for the 2025 All-Star Game, which will be held in Indianapolis on July 19th, and selected their teams on Tuesday night.
Bueckers was selected 8th overall by Collier, the last starter selected in the draft. She'll be on a team starting with Breanna Stewart, Allisha Gray, and Nneka Ogwumike. She'll be playing against Clark, Aliyah Boston, Sabrina Ionescu, A'ja Wilson, and Satou Sabally.
Team Collier also features reserves such as Angel Reese, Kelsey Plum, Skylar Diggins, and Alyssa Thomas, and will be coached by Cheryl Reeve after Clark and Collier decided to trade their coaches after the draft.
It has been a tremendous rookie campaign for Bueckers so far, as she's averaged 18.2 PPG, 5.5 APG, and 4.1 RPG through her first 15 games of her career. She's 10th in the WNBA in PPG and 7th in APG, making her one of only three players to be in the top 10 of both lists, along with Kelsey Plum and Sabrina Ionescu. Those stats helped her win the WNBA's Rookie of the Month Award for June.
Bueckers is the only member of the Dallas Wings currently in the WNBA All-Star Game, as Arike Ogunbowale was not selected for the game despite making the last four, winning All-Star Game MVP last season, and averaging 16.8 PPG this season. She is dealing with an injury right now, though.
