Ex-Valkyries Player Is Trending After First Game With Indiana Fever
Former Golden State Valkyries forward Chloe Bibby has found the grass to be greener on the other side in her first game with her new team.
Bibby joined the Indiana Fever on July 25 after signing a seven-day contract with the team, and debuted in a triumphant 93-78 victory over the Chicago Sky on Sunday. Bibby scored eight points while shooting 2-for-5 from the field, adding two rebounds and a block in 11 minutes off the bench.
Bibby made a strong impression early, and quickly won her way into the Indiana faithful's hearts with her effort and production in the victory.
The Australian guard began her season with the Valkyries when she signed a training camp contract with the team. After that initial deal, she had a rollercoaster experience in Golden State.
First, she was one of five players waived by the Valkyries on May 14. She was then brought back on a rest-of-season contract a month later before finally being waived one more time on June 30.
This paved the way for her to join the Fever, where she had a strong debut. Meanwhile, Golden State suffered a detrimental 95-64 loss to the Connecticut Sun, the last place place team in the entire WNBA. Just hours later, many fans were left questioning the Valkyries' decision-making and took to X to share their thoughts.
Valkyries' Decision to Release Chloe Bibby Faces Scrutiny
"I think the Valkyries should have kept Chloe Bibby," one fan said.
"Chloe Bibby is really good, valkyries did their scouting for other teams in the league 😭😭," another joked.
"@valkyries Been losing since dropping Bibby and Talbot. Missing both of them," a fan said, referencing the loss of both Bibby and now-New York Liberty forward Stephanie Talbot.
"That Valkyries scouting team deserved a lot of credit. Look at Bibby," a fan posted in reference to Golden State's penchant for acquiring talent.
The Valkyries' loss of talent to other teams is magnified by the season-ending injury to All-Star forward Kayla Thornton. With their blowout loss to the Sun now in the rear-view, the Valkyries could be on the look out for available talent across the league to get back on track.