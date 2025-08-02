Fever-Valkyries WNBA Trade Idea Lands Caitlin Clark Another Star Teammate
The Golden State Valkyries are making a strong bid to become the first team in WNBA history to make the playoffs in their inaugural season as an expansion franchise. Entering the weekend one game over .500 at 14-13, Golden State currently owns the league’s seventh-best record. The top-eight WNBA teams make the postseason regardless of conference.
While they are in position to make the playoffs this season, the Valkyries also have to be mindful of their longterm vision as a new franchise. Because of this, veteran players like Tiffany Hayes have been floated in hypothetical trade scenarios leading up to Thursday’s deadline.
One hypothetical scenario has Hayes landing with the Indiana Fever to bolster their backcourt depth alongside All-Star guards Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.
WNBA Trade Idea Sends Tiffany Hayes to Golden State Valkyries
In a recent article, Jaren Kawada of ClutchPoints named Hayes a potential trade target for Indiana. While the idea is hypothetical in nature, the rationale was outlined.
“Tiffany Hayes, who is currently averaging 12.7 points per game with the Golden State Valkyries, could be Indiana's perfect fit,” Kawada wrote. “Before joining the Valkyries, Hayes thrived in a sixth-player role with the Las Vegas Aces, who were then gunning for their third consecutive WNBA title.”
As for Golden State’s rationale, Kawada wrote, “Hayes might be enjoying her current life with the Valkyries, but Golden State would accept the right offer. They might be stingy with Hayes, but they have no shortage of guards to afford losing her, particularly with Kate Martin and Kaitlyn Chen emerging as solid pieces in Natalie Nakase's rotation.”
Why Would the Valkyries Trade Tiffany Hayes?
While Hayes has been the Valkyries' second-leading scorer this season, she is the oldest player on the roster at 35 years of age, and likely not part of the organization’s longterm future. An unrestricted free agent after this season, the one-time All-Star could be in Golden State for just this year.
Hayes has also appeared in only 19 games this season, and missed Golden State’s last contest due to a leg injury. That said, as noted by Kawada, her current value to the Valkyries would likely require an enticing offer to get a trade completed.
The encouraging play of young Valkyries players could also make the team more comfortable moving certain veterans at the deadline while not pivoting away from a postseason pursuit.
Why Would the Fever Trade for Tiffany Hayes?
After playing all 40 games in her rookie season, Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has dealt with multiple injuries this season. The two-time All-Star has appeared in just 13 of Indiana’s 24 games, and is likely set to miss at least a couple more with her current groin injury.
Adding a player like Hayes, who is coming off a Sixth Player of the Year campaign and is a former All-Star, could give Indiana some important guard depth — both while Clark recovers and once she returns.
In her 19 games (17 starts) this season, Hayes has averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while converting on 44.2% of her 3-point attempts.